Can You Replace A Tire's Valve Stem By Yourself?
The valve stem that protrudes outside of a wheel does not last forever and requires periodic replacement. The tire valve stem houses the valve core, a small yet essential component that inflates the tire. It uses a poppet valve and a spring-loaded pin that sticks out in the middle of the valve stem. Pushing down on the pin will release air pressure, but if you push down on it using the connecting end of a portable tire inflator, the pin allows air to go in and inflate the tire.
Nails, road hazards, and other debris can cause a flat tire. However, a leaking valve stem or a loose valve core can cause slow and recurring flats when dealing with older vehicles or neglected cars. In the absence of punctures or visible tire damage, particularly around the sidewall bead that seals the tire to the rim, a leaking valve stem is typically why an otherwise good tire may consistently lose air pressure or go flat.
An easy way to check is to unscrew the valve cap and check the valve core for leaks. Another way is to push or wiggle the valve stem and listen for the "hiss" of escaping air. The good news is, yes, you can replace a tire valve stem yourself and do it without removing the tire from the wheel. You can go the easy route and take the vehicle to a garage or tire center, which is probably your only choice if your car has tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) with built-in sensors in the valve stem or inside the wheel. But, if your vehicle doesn't have TPMS and the valve stem leaks air, you can perform a DIY valve stem replacement using the proper tools.
Replacing a tire valve stem
You'll need a jack, jack stands, and a valve stem removal tool to change a tire valve stem. There are many types online, but the most popular are the CKAuto Valve Stem Puller/Installer or the Frozwee Tire Valve Replacement Tool. The first step to replacing a tire valve stem is to jack the vehicle, support it with jack stands, loosen the lug nuts, and remove the affected wheel. Replacing the valve stem without removing the wheel from the hub is possible, and you can do it by jacking up the vehicle, releasing all the air from the tire, and proceeding with the valve stem removal.
However, removing the wheel is better for leverage since you'll need to apply some elbow grease when pulling out the valve stem. After removing the wheel, lay it on the ground facing up and release all the air pressure by loosening and removing the valve core. Next, remove the valve stem using the removal tool, but the procedure depends on what tool you have.
If the kit comes with a hook-type puller, you'll need to insert the hooked end into the valve stem, turn the handle, and pull out the valve stem. But if you have something like the CKAuto Valve Stem Puller, you can remove it by screwing the end of the angled puller to the valve stem and pulling it out by leveraging the handle with the wheel.
How to install a new tire valve stem
The final step is to install a new valve stem. Again, the procedure for this will depend on what tool you have. If you have a valve stem puller like the CKAuto, you'll need a tire iron or two to loosen the tire from the wheel, particularly near the part where the valve stem should sit. Doing so gives you more space to insert the valve stem from the inside. You won't need tire irons if you have something like the Frozwee hook-type valve stem puller since the kit includes special tools to install the valve stem. For this, you'll need some WD-40 or spray lubricant.
Removing or replacing the tire valve stem is not for everyone, even if you have the right tools. Installation errors will cause air leaks and a flat tire, and you don't want that in the middle of an otherwise quiet, uneventful journey. If you don't have the time, equipment, or proficiency to replace a tire valve stem, take your vehicle to a professional tire center just to be doubly sure. Sturdy valve stems are essential to maintaining the correct tire pressure and making your tires last as long as possible.