12 Tools And Supplies You Should Buy Before Winter Comes

As the weather calendar flips into winter, a lot of grunt work shows up. Mundane tasks like salting and shoveling snow off driveways and windows become inevitable; no matter how annoying they can be, you need to stay on top of them. The hassle is even worse if you plan on driving actively during the snowy months. Just as you'd typically prepare your car for summer by making sure the air conditioning is in tiptop shape, winter comes with its own challenges for your automobile.

Snow management, whether on the car itself or in the surrounding environment where it's parked, is just one such challenge. Drivers also contend with the reduced grip and limited visibility that snowfall brings. Beyond that, car parts like tires and batteries don't do well in cold weather, and if you don't care for them properly in these conditions, you could easily find yourself stranded. So, how do you keep up with all the curveballs cold weather throws at you?

It's pretty simple: before winter comes around, stock up on certain tools and supplies. This approach has two benefits. First, you don't get any nasty surprises on the roads. Second, you can avoid the buying rush (and any potential price hikes). If you're compiling a shopping list, consider adding the following 12 tools to make your life easier during the colder months.