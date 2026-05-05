9 Tasks To Tackle Right Now To Prepare Your Car For Summer

We all know there's more to driving than putting your keys in and zooming off. Ideally, you should run some basic maintenance checks before you leave home every day, like checking the oil and water levels. But when the seasons change, especially around summer and winter, you need to be on your toes to keep your car running smoothly without fear of a sputter in its step.

You might think of winter as the main stress test for your vehicle, and it's certainly a formidable opponent, with its slippery roads and poor visibility. Hence, it's reasonable to expect the bulk of your maintenance attention as a driver to drift into the colder months.

However, summer can be just as demanding. For one, your engine operates under more stress. Running your car already generates quite a bit of heat. When you factor in the atmospheric temperature nearing (or even surpassing) triple-digits Fahrenheit, the room for natural cooling when you're driving is narrower. That can lead to breakdowns if you're not adequately prepared — and that's just one of the concerns you have to contend with as the weather turns sizzling hot. So, how exactly do you get yourself and your car up to speed to battle the harsh elements? We've outlined nine important tasks, so roll up your sleeves and pop the hood open.