Does The Engine Air Filter Affect Your Car's AC?

If you're slightly mechanically inclined or know even the most basic information about your car, you know there are two air filters to worry about. One you've probably seen every time you take your car in for an oil change. The mechanic presents a dusty, ridged filter, suggesting you replace it to maximize the airflow into your car. This one is your cabin air filter and can have a dramatic impact on the quality of your air conditioning. Alternatively, your car is also equipped with an engine air filter.

While the two may look similar, one has a much more important role to play in keeping your vehicle running optimally. A Google search may send you on a confusing spiral, as many sites use "air filter" interchangeably without indicating which they're referencing. The problem is replacing one regularly will improve your air conditioner's performance while replacing the other actually keeps your vehicle running smoothly.

Since the engine air filter prevents damaging particles from getting into your engine it has a direct impact on your vehicle's performance. If your vehicle isn't performing properly, chances are different components are being effect. Among them may be your heating and cooling. So, while your engine air filter may not immediately impact how efficiently your air conditioning runs, if ignored, a dirty filter can indirectly reduce its performance.

[Featured image by Ahanix1989 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]