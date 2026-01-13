16 Car Accessories You Should Never Use, And Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to be a conventional car enthusiast to get the urge to spruce up your vehicle and distinguish it from the millions of other cars on the road networks all over the world. Your car can be an extension of your personality, and you can change up the standard layout you get when you drive it off a dealer's lot with accessories to better reflect your tastes. Accessories can range in function from purely aesthetic to performance-enhancing, which is why there's such a large market for car accessories. The industry is valued at just over half a trillion dollars and is projected to grow even more in the future.

However, just because you like how an accessory looks or performs isn't enough to bring it into your car's ecosystem. There are factors you need to consider, both from a safety and legal perspective. Some accessories can get you in trouble with law enforcement. Others could actively endanger you, and you'd never know it until something happens. So, let's dive into 16 such accessories that you should never use, both to stay on the good side of the law and to keep you and your passengers safe.