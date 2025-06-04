Why Do People Put Knobs On Steering Wheels?
Steering wheel technology has seen some incredible innovations over the years, such as power steering, infotainment controls on the steering wheel, flat-bottom steering wheels meant for racing, and steering wheel knobs. Each innovation came out of necessity; drivers needed infotainment controls on steering wheels to help limit distracted driving as more technology was added to vehicles.
Steering wheel knobs were created in 1936 by a man named Joel R Thorpe from Wisconsin. His intention with what he called a steering wheel spinner knob was to give drivers the ability to turn the wheel a full 360° with one hand. This was so they could use their other hand for vehicle functions like shifting gears.
Steering wheel knobs remained popular until power steering was made readily available in the 1950s. However, they are still used in some vehicles today. There are different laws regarding the usage of steering wheel knobs in specific states though. Not only that, but there are also many other devices that can help make driving accessible to everyone.
Are there any concerns with steering knobs?
With any technology, there are plenty of reasons why you should or should not use the product. A main limiting factor in using steering wheel knobs is that most towns and cities will have their own local laws regarding the usage of steering wheel knobs. There are no states where the knob is outright illegal, but some states, such as Michigan, have specific laws regarding which type of steering wheel knob is allowed.
While it may seem that the knobs are easy to install, any loose screw, faulty thread, or misplaced connection point can cause potentially fatal traffic accidents. Because of that, it is recommended that you have a professional install your steering wheel knob. Once your steering wheel knob is installed, be sure to test the turning radius of the steering wheel to make sure the knob is in a comfortable position and you won't be elbowing yourself.
Drivers who need a steering wheel knob for a physical or cognitive reason will likely need an evaluation to help determine which type of steering wheel aid is right for you, as there are a number of different options to help drivers.
Other devices to help with driving accessibility
If you're a driver who requires a steering wheel aid, but don't like the way the steering wheel knobs feels while you're driving or you're incompatible with the steering wheel knob, there are a number of other aids that can help. There are electronic devices that attach to the steering wheel and give drivers the ability to change vehicle functions, as well as a multitude of grips.
For steering wheel knobs themselves, drivers can choose between a soft grip made out of durable foam or a harder grip. Other grip styles include pin foam grips, which provides a foam hand grip that will usually be about four inches long. A tri-pin grip includes the single pin foam grip, as well as two other smaller pin foam grips to help drivers keep contact. There are options for drivers who would rather keep their hands free as well, such as padded palm grips.
Possibly the most impressive piece of steering wheel aid technology is the amputee ring. Attached to either the right or left side of the steering wheel, the ring allows drivers with prosthetic hooks to drive safely. These hooks typically have two prongs or "fingers". The driver places their prosthetic hook into the ring, with one finger inside the ring and one finger outside, allowing them to drive with ease.