Why Do People Put Knobs On Steering Wheels?

Steering wheel technology has seen some incredible innovations over the years, such as power steering, infotainment controls on the steering wheel, flat-bottom steering wheels meant for racing, and steering wheel knobs. Each innovation came out of necessity; drivers needed infotainment controls on steering wheels to help limit distracted driving as more technology was added to vehicles.

Advertisement

Steering wheel knobs were created in 1936 by a man named Joel R Thorpe from Wisconsin. His intention with what he called a steering wheel spinner knob was to give drivers the ability to turn the wheel a full 360° with one hand. This was so they could use their other hand for vehicle functions like shifting gears.

Steering wheel knobs remained popular until power steering was made readily available in the 1950s. However, they are still used in some vehicles today. There are different laws regarding the usage of steering wheel knobs in specific states though. Not only that, but there are also many other devices that can help make driving accessible to everyone.