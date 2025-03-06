6 Ways Racing Technology Has Made Your Car Better

A dedicated racing vehicle and an everyday car are very different beasts. The iconic Porsche 935 wouldn't be the most conventional -– or indeed legal -– choice of transportation for a family trip upstate for instance, because that isn't exactly the purpose this beast of a machine was designed for. However, a car is still a car, and this means that there's some vital crossover between racing technology and everyday road vehicles.

Racing machines are designed with two big priorities in mind: To drive as fast and efficiently as possible, and to do so while not endangering the safety of the driver or others. Both of these factors have required designers and manufacturers of these vehicles to keep abreast of developments in key areas of auto technology, including safety, efficiency, and raw power.

Naturally, the push to make cars more efficient racing machines than those of competitors has helped to accelerate the development of the whole auto industry. This is because many of these developments have found their way into today's conventional passenger cars. Let's take a look at some of these key developments and their origins in the racing world. There's one important thing to note before we begin: In some cases, a technology may not have specifically first been seen in the racing world, but was refined and popularized there. High-profile examples of such have been included too, for their overall importance to the industry and making our everyday cars the technical marvels they are.

