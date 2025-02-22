Are Formula E Cars Faster Than Formula One? A Look At Their Top Speeds

While Formula 1 and Formula E are titans of motorsports, they represent unique design and racing philosophies. Formula 1 has been thrilling fans since 1950, building on the rich history of Grand Prix racing. Over the past three-quarters of a century, these cars evolved considerably, with more sophisticated aerodynamics, turbocharged engines, and hybrid power units. Racing fans can also now experience the thrill of Formula E, a newer kid on the motorsport block. Formula E launched in 2014 and represents the future with its all-electric racing machines.

While Formula 1 teams each build their own cars, Formula E takes a different path by standardizing chassis designs. But although every Formula E car uses the same Spark Racing Technologies chassis, each new generation brings technological advancements. The Gen2 racing car debuted in the 2018/2019 racing season, followed by the Gen3 car in 2022. The Gen3 Evo car debuted in 2024, with technologies that made it faster and more powerful than those that came before it. But are Formula E cars faster than Formula One versions?

Formula 1 cars have the clear edge in speed over their Formula E counterparts. Modern F1 cars can reach top speeds of approximately 230 mph. In comparison, Gen3 Evo Formula E cars achieve a maximum speed of around 200 mph. But the top-end advantage that Formula 1 cars enjoy isn't the only difference in performance between its cars and those that race in Formula E.

