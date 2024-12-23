Which F1 Teams Use Honda Engines?

Honda's F1 journey has been a remarkable one, beginning with its first victory at the Mexican Grand Prix in 1965 to its golden era entry as an engine supplier for Lotus and McLaren in the 1980s. The Japanese manufacturer is considered one of the most successful engine suppliers in history, an example of which powers one of the fastest F1 cars of all time, the Red Bull RB18.

Advertisement

Although it has won multiple Constructors' Championships, the Japanese manufacturer withdrew from the F1 at the end of the 2021 season to devote its attention to becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050, developing tech for fuel cell vehicles and EV batteries.

Despite the withdrawal, Honda continues to provide engine units, alongside other current F1 engine suppliers like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Renault. Honda will return to F1 in 2026 as Aston Martin's works engine partner but has actually stopped supplying engines to F1 teams.