Who Makes Aston Martin's F1 Engines? It Won't Be Mercedes Much Longer

The Formula 1 team now known as Aston Martin has changed hands a number of times since the late 2000s, but one thing has remained consistent throughout, its powertrain supplier. Mercedes has provided engines to the Silverstone-based team for 15 years — sustaining the partnership through three different rebrands — making it a strong ally for the end of the V8 engine era of 2006-2013 and the turbo-hybrid era of 2014-present. While the bond between Mercedes and Aston Martin has always been solid, the new engine regulations set to be introduced for the 2026 Formula 1 season have inspired Aston Martin to look at other powertrain partners.

The overhaul for the 2026 season is one of the most extensive in modern history, with an all-new aerodynamic package and a major revision to the powertrain requirements. The new engine regulations outline a major increase in electric power — with a near 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric output — along with a shift to entirely sustainable fuel. The forward-thinking nature of the new regulations has not only inspired some existing teams to make adjustments to current powertrain departments but it has also enticed new engine partners to the sport, including Honda.

Honda has a long and illustrious history in Formula 1, leaving and rejoining a number of times, but it ended its most recent stint as an engine supplier in 2021 after deciding that the current regulations didn't align with its mission toward carbon neutrality by 2050. In light of the new sustainability-focused regulations, Honda announced that it will rejoin the sport in 2026, partnering exclusively with Aston Martin as a full works effort. That means out with Mercedes.

