Is It Legal To Tint Your Car's Headlights And Tail Lights? What The Laws Say

There's a good chance that at some point in your life you've seen a car driving around with dark window tints, though with so many U.S. states cracking down on the practice they may become more of a rarity. But what about tinted headlights or tail lights?

While window tinting is more common (and really it's just the extremely dark varieties that are being banned), it's not unheard of for owners to apply a similar film to their car's lights for the sake of aesthetics. The practice might cut down on the issue of modern headlight brightness — excessive brightness, really — but that probably wouldn't fly during a traffic stop. Reason being that the purpose of headlights is to both properly illuminate the road ahead and make it easier for oncoming cars to see you, while tail lights are there so anyone behind you also knows you're there. Tinting either or both sets of lights too much can create potentially dangerous conditions for everyone.

It's legal to tint windows (with different levels of darkness permitted in different states), so it should be legal to do the same with head- and tail lights, right? The legalities of tinting a car's lights are a bit murky. Ultimately it comes down to where you live and whether or not you're going to be driving on public roads.

