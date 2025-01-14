This Trick Makes It Easy To Put On A Steering Wheel Cover

Installing an aftermarket steering wheel cover can provide many benefits for your ride. It not only serves to spruce up your car's interior, but it could make old cars look newer by covering wear marks like rips, tears, and blemishes on the steering wheel rim. Steering wheel covers will also preserve a brand-new steering wheel and keep it looking pristine as the miles pile up. Meanwhile, car enthusiasts look into steering wheel covers to make the tiller feel thicker and girthier, which is a good thing to have if you like driving aggressively and need more grip.

Advertisement

Whenever I buy a used car — whether for keeps or flipping it for cash — I typically install a steering wheel cover to revitalize the cabin. And when we get our hands on a pristine used car with low miles, protecting the parts of the cabin that the driver touches the most, like the steering wheel and the gear lever, is usually the day's first order to keep 'em looking newer for longer.

Steering wheel covers come in many sizes, materials, and designs, but all share a common trait: They could be challenging to install. I know this after being at the helm of various car models since late adolescence. Steering wheel covers are an affordable way to decorate or personalize any car, but I want to share a handy trick that makes it almost effortless to install, whether you have a car, truck, or SUV with a small, large, or extra cool-looking steering wheel.

Advertisement