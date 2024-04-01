Tips & Tricks For Cleaning Your Car's Steering Wheel

Maintaining a car takes a lot of effort, especially when you use it regularly. From tire changes to replacing shocks and struts, setting up a good maintenance routine is necessary to make sure you avoid accidents and get more years out of your vehicle. However, one part of the car that we don't usually give the same care and attention to is the steering wheel.

Because it's one of your car's primary touchpoints as a driver, your steering wheel's health is an important component of your overall driving experience. If it's slippery from the oil build-up, it can be difficult to get the proper grip. If the steering wheel is experiencing peeling, the particles might get blown into your eye while driving. It can also harbor bacteria that can cause health issues. Despite being located inside the car, steering wheels are consistently exposed to bacteria from your hands.

With driverless cars beginning to ditch steering wheels altogether, they might not always be so important. But for now, they're still crucial, and we've got plenty of easy tips and tricks you can follow to keep your steering wheel clean.