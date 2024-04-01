Tips & Tricks For Cleaning Your Car's Steering Wheel
Maintaining a car takes a lot of effort, especially when you use it regularly. From tire changes to replacing shocks and struts, setting up a good maintenance routine is necessary to make sure you avoid accidents and get more years out of your vehicle. However, one part of the car that we don't usually give the same care and attention to is the steering wheel.
Because it's one of your car's primary touchpoints as a driver, your steering wheel's health is an important component of your overall driving experience. If it's slippery from the oil build-up, it can be difficult to get the proper grip. If the steering wheel is experiencing peeling, the particles might get blown into your eye while driving. It can also harbor bacteria that can cause health issues. Despite being located inside the car, steering wheels are consistently exposed to bacteria from your hands.
With driverless cars beginning to ditch steering wheels altogether, they might not always be so important. But for now, they're still crucial, and we've got plenty of easy tips and tricks you can follow to keep your steering wheel clean.
Keep your hands clean
Before you even think about cleaning your steering wheel, the first thing you should look at is your hands. Even on an ordinary day, your fingers can have everything on them from oil to dirt and lotions. Although these little particles may not cause trouble right away, they can add up and wear out your steering wheel's appearance.
We all know that eating and drinking inside your car during road trips is inevitable, but ditching the super oily takeout food can prevent unnecessary damage to your steering wheel (and your arteries). Crumbs and food particles can also be lodged in the crevices or your steering wheel cover. If possible, wash your hands with soap and water after eating anything particularly greasy. Alternatively, you can keep hand-cleaning materials inside your vehicle.
Although alarms have been rung regarding the dangers of leaving alcohol-based hand sanitizer in cars, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) claims that — despite being a fire hazard — it's unlikely to cause any trouble unless you have a lot of bottles in your car or they come in contact with a direct flame. However, it's probably a good idea to keep yours inside the glove compartment or away from direct sunlight just in case.
Use the right cleaning materials
Stocking up your garage with the right car cleaning tools can make all the difference. For example, using the wrong type of cloth is one of the common mistakes that ruin car paint, which is why it's recommended to use microfiber cloth to avoid accidentally scratching it.
Next, it's important to never use an all-purpose cleaner because it may contain components that can damage certain steering wheel materials. Instead, opt for cleaning agents designed specifically for cleaning car interiors. Then, you should apply the correct protective material, which can help maintain your steering wheel's color and prevent chipping or peeling.
In some cases, you can get pre-packaged cleaning wipes for your on-the-go cleaning needs, like the Chemical Guys PMWSPI22050 Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant Wipes, which sell for $9.99 on Amazon. These are specifically made for car interiors, ensuring safe cleaning.
Use brushes to get into crevices
When cleaning your steering wheel, it's important to get into the little corners where dust and debris might build up, especially if you like to drive with the window open or the top down. Thankfully, you're not doomed to have a dusty steering wheel forever. You can use a common art supply to make your car cleaner than ever: paintbrushes.
While you can get a mix of different brushes to get into the tight corners, you don't need to get an expensive one. You can even use old brushes from your children's art classes or cheap makeup brushes that you don't use anymore. Depending on what your objective is, you can use brushes dry or wet. However, no matter what brush you're using, it's best to make sure to be gentle to avoid unnecessarily scratching the surface.
Aside from your steering wheel, brushes are great tools for cleaning your car in general. Just make sure you regularly clean them as well so you don't bring the dirt from one part of your car to another.
Wash your steering wheel covers
When it comes to steering wheel aesthetics, the only limit is your imagination. There are many cool steering wheel designs out there and quirky covers to match. Steering wheel covers are an easy way to accessorize your car, especially because they aren't as exposed as other parts of your vehicle.
Whether it's ordinary silicone, bejeweled rhinestones, or pink faux fur, you can switch out your steering wheel cover and add a new one anytime you feel like it. However, while some steering wheel covers only need a wipe-down, others may need a little more TLC.
For example, covers like cloth, crochet, or microfiber will need to be washed more often than you might think. Although there's no hard and fast rule for when you should be throwing these steering wheel covers into the wash, a good rule of thumb is that you should wash them when they begin to show signs of discoloration or staining. If you can't be bothered with regular washing, you might want to consider swapping your cover out with one that requires less maintenance.
Invest in leather care
While the verdict is still out on whether or not real or vegan leather is better for the environment, both types require regular maintenance. If you love the fancy feel of leather on your steering wheel cover, then you'll have to invest extra time to avoid damage like staining or peeling.
In general, you can use a leather cleaning agent and a brush to get into the difficult-to-reach spots. While it may be tempting to use a generic cleaning solution to save money, these might cause permanent damage to the leather. Top it off with a leather conditioner to help keep it in top form.
For leather steering wheel covers, AutoGlanz recommends a weekly surface-level clean and a monthly deep clean. With regular cleaning, you can beat the buildup of dirt, grime, and other nasty contaminants before they seep into the leather and become difficult to remove. However, it won't hurt to keep leather conditioning wipes in your car, like the Weiman Leather Cleaner & Conditioner, for the days in between.
Get help from professional cleaners
While you can wipe off your steering wheel anytime, it's still a good idea to get regular professional cleaning. After all, life happens, and it can be easy to forget to keep your steering wheel (and the rest of your car) in shape. Professional car cleaners will know exactly what cleaning solutions are best for each type of surface, so you can rest assured that there won't be any long-term damage to your vehicle, including the steering wheel. They will also be able to get into the crevices that you might miss.
If you're satisfied with the quality of their work, you can even ask them what brands or tools they used on your car. Additionally, you can ask them for tips for your specific steering wheel, such as how long the solutions are meant to sit or what brushes they recommend. With this, you eliminate the hassle and risk of trial and error when you do it yourself.
The right frequency of when you should get professional cleaning will vary based on how often you use your car and how exposed it is to the elements. However, it's not a bad idea to include it on your list of things to do for your car every 1,000 to 3,000 miles.