Driverless Cars Can Finally Ditch The Steering Wheel

The production and deployment of autonomous cars without steering wheels and pedals are now legally allowed, according to the latest update to federal vehicle safety regulations. In what can be called a groundbreaking move for the industry, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has made some changes to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that clear the way for putting self-driving vehicles on the road without mandating manual controls like a steering wheel or pedals.

The 155-page document is incredibly technical — and boring — but here's the statement that explains the gist of its rule update. "NHTSA sought to clarify that a manufacturer of ADS-equipped vehicles must continue to apply occupant protection standards to its vehicles even if manual steering controls are not installed in the vehicle," the agency notes in the updated rulebook. So far, autonomous cars that are being tested in the US have shipped manual controls, in case there is a need for human assistance in emergency scenarios, and also to meet the federal safety standards.