The Little-Known Trick That Can Reduce Glare From LED Headlights

When behind the wheel, effective headlights can make the difference between life and death. LED bulbs, especially, are good at increasing visibility, ensuring no obstacle gets in your way on dark or poorly-lit roads. However, from a driver's perspective, the headlights of others can be a nuisance. In recent years, LED headlights have become remarkably bright (though that could change) and prevalent on cars and trucks alike, taking us further from the days when all cars had the same headlights. These can temporarily blind oncoming drivers who don't know how to protect themselves from their glare. Fortunately, avoiding the eye strain from such lights isn't impossible, and can actually be avoided using a simple trick.

Advertisement

To pull off this headlight-combatting trick, all you need to do is know how to adjust the brightness on your dashboard display. If you keep it at a lower brightness while driving at night, your eyes will have an easier time adjusting to bright oncoming headlights once they appear, as this improves the contrast between the two light sources. It's also in your best interest to keep your windshield free of fingerprints and other smudges. These imperfections can amplify the effects of headlight glare, so taking a microfiber cloth and windshield-safe cleaner to wipe the windshield down regularly will come as a huge benefit to your eyes.

This is just one method of protecting yourself from eye-straining car LED headlights and one of many key safety tips for driving at night. There's another easy trick you can use on the road to reduce their impact on your vision while driving that doesn't involve any in-car technology altering.

Advertisement