How Long Do Rechargeable AA Batteries Keep Their Charge When Stored For Long Periods Of Time?

There are three main kinds of rechargeable batteries: nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), Low Self Discharge NiMH, and Lithium-ion (Li-ion).

Regular NiMH batteries lose 10–15% of their charge in the first twenty-four hours and then 10–15% each month. If your battery loses 15% of its charge per month, then, after the initial overnight discharge, you'll only have 14% of the initial charge after twelve months. A battery that was 50% charged when you put it in the drawer will only have a 7% charge when you get it out of the drawer a year later.

So, if you plan to store NiMH batteries for any length of time, opt for Low Self Discharge (LSD), which gives far better results. The discharge rate will vary slightly by brand. Panasonic-owned eneloop batteries only lose 0.03% per month, so they will still have approximately 96% of their charge after a year. When eneloop batteries were tested according to an accepted industry standard, they retained 70% of their charge after ten years.

The third type of battery, Li-ion, doesn't hold its charge as well as LSD but is better than standard NiMH. Li-ion batteries are used for things that need lots of power, like digital cameras and wireless microphones. They lose about 5% charge in the first 24 hours, but after that, it is about 1-2% per month. So, after a year of idleness, a Li-ion will have roughly 75%-85 % of its initial charge.

These figures do tend to reflect the best-case scenarios, though, which would include being stored under optimal conditions as laid out by the manufacturer.