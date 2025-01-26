What Batteries Do Blink Cameras Use? (And How To Make Them Last Longer)

Blink may not be one of the major home security brands out there, but if you're looking for something more budget-friendly than the big name security cameras, then you might have come across the Blink products. The hardware itself is priced on the lower end of the market, with the most expensive outdoor camera being only $100. You'll probably also appreciate the fact that a Blink subscription is completely optional, meaning you can use the camera without having to pay for a monthly fee unlike many other brands.

Another major draw of Blink cameras is that some models run entirely on batteries. You won't have to worry about having to wire messy cables for the camera's backup power supply, and you can mount them essentially anywhere you please — from the fence across the yard to the highest wall inside your home. So what kind of batteries do Blink cameras actually use and how long will they last you?