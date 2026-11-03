The 5 Biggest Drawbacks Of Using A Linux PC

Linux is free, looks sleek, and can bring new life to an old machine. It's heavily customizable, from choosing a Windows or macOS-like distro to customizing the behavior of keys like Caps Lock. Plus, it's FOSS (Free and Open Source Software), if that's something you care about. It is also a pain to use on a daily basis, especially when you're still getting used to it.

I've been using different Linux distributions on and off for a long time, but I only really committed to it two years ago, when I settled on the popular combo of Fedora, KDE, and Plasma. But even now, I have one computer in dual boot, meaning it can run both Windows and Linux, for when I need to use certain software, play online video games, or just edit the drivers of my mouse and my keyboard.

Sure, every long-time Windows or macOS user could write a list of their favorite OS' issues, but I doubt it'd be as easy as filling this one with Linux drawbacks; The real challenge was limiting it to five items. Linux is developed primarily by volunteerс and powered by donations, and it's impressive how often it comes head to head with Windows and macOS, but corners must be cut somewhere. Some are minor inconveniences, some are very annoying indeed, but a few can be a real deal breaker. Here the five worst offenders.