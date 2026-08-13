5 Linux Distros That Will Make You Feel Like You Never Left Windows Or macOS

It's no secret that Windows 11 has been one of Microsoft's least popular releases. Was it the seemingly arbitrary hardware requirements that made a whole bunch of older computers into e-waste? Is it because the OS refuses to let you set up a computer without an account and Microsoft quietly seals up bypasses? Is it the too-frequent, annoying, and sometimes broken updates that may also bork your hardware? Is it the incessant ads, creepy features like Recall, or AI being shoved everywhere it can possibly be shoved? Take your pick, we have more. Things aren't necessarily great on the macOS side of things either, with macOS 26 Tahoe also generally disliked. People are fed up, and many are making the switch to Linux as a result. For a lot of people, though, that may seem daunting when you'd have to leave behind the familiar waters of Windows and macOS that you've sailed for decades.

Fortunately, a lot of Linux distributions have branded themselves as a gentle hug rather than a crash landing from the world's other two dominant OSes. We're talking about Linux distros that are so easy to install that a child could do it, require virtually no tinkering to work, and ship with a UI that's familiar enough that you'll feel like you never left Microsoft or Apple. There are, of course, downsides — too many to get into here — but if you've been considering Linux, then you're probably aware of them. So take this as some inspiration for which OS to switch to.