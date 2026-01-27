Microsoft Doesn't Recommend You Do This With Windows 11

It's been over four years since Microsoft released Windows 11, introducing a new OS experience while leaving a whole bunch of devices out of the support pool. Though the hardware requirements were not too high, it was the smaller technical mandates, such as TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and DirectX12 (WDDM 2 driver), that left out a whole bunch of perfectly fine laptops and PCs.

In the wake of the shift, a few workarounds popped up, with one of them being changing the registry details to bypass the TPM requirements. Technically, they worked and managed to install Windows 11 on otherwise unsupported devices, and for some users, the journey was fairly smooth-sailing afterwards.

For the rest, however, it was a one-way ticket to a bunch of issues. The system requirements prescribed for running Windows 11 are there for a reason. According to Microsoft, there is a certain baseline requirement at the hardware level to ensure that you get the best performance and a reliable experience of running Windows 11 on a PC. "Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues," Microsoft says in its support page. These compatibility issues can manifest in various forms. For example, certain apps and features might not work if they require a particular amount of processing firepower or system memory.

Video editing, graphics, and AI development programs might hamper the latest OS, too. Without proper driver support and powerful silicon, they could offer a poor experience, or not work at all. The biggest problem is a lack of official support. Microsoft notes that if you install Windows 11 on an ineligible PC, it will officially be counted out of the supported device pool, and these machines are not entitled to getting software updates either.