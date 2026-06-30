Steam Deck Vs Steam Machine: What Are The Pros And Cons Of Each Console?

Valve has a surprisingly good reputation considering it has what is essentially a monopoly in the PC gaming space. You're likely most familiar with Steam, the company's digital storefront. Valve has earned plenty of goodwill over the years by not succumbing to anti-consumer practices and simply offering a game launcher that doesn't suck the life out of your gaming PC. Yet, even Valve isn't immune to criticism — there were plenty of disappointed gamers after the company finally unveiled the Steam Machine at $1,050, and that price doesn't include the Steam Controller.

The soaring prices of components are likely to blame here — even Apple and Xbox have recently hiked the prices of their products. So, if you're looking for a cheaper entry into PC gaming, you will likely stumble upon the Steam Deck OLED that we reviewed, which is now priced at $790. It's important to note, however, that these are two very different products, aimed at two different audiences. If you value raw power and the ability to play your favorite games at a high resolution and high frame rates, the Steam Machine is the one you should be eyeing.

But all that extra power over the Steam Deck doesn't matter much if portability is what you're looking for. While the Steam Machine is smaller than your average gaming PC, you still need to lug around a few cables, connect it to a display, and find a power outlet to start enjoying your games.