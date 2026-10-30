The 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Does Things Differently. Here's Why That's A Good Thing

Aside from pickup trucks, compact crossover SUVs are the most popular among new car shoppers. They've replaced midsize sedans as the default choice for people who just need a car, and don't fantasize about being a cowboy or construction worker.

That means there isn't much room for creativity here. Compact crossovers are popular because the existing template appeals to a very broader range of consumers. Given how important these crossovers are to an automaker's bottom line, it's not worth the risk of trying something different. Unless you're Nissan.

The last Nissan Rogue was a perfectly okay small crossover, and that just wasn't enough. Launching it in the midst of a pandemic probably didn't help either. That third-generation Rogue arrived in 2020 (as a 2021 model), and by 2024 Nissan was staring down financial ruin and a potential forced merger with Honda.

So while the 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid does something most competitors are already doing by introducing a hybrid powertrain, it does so in a different way. Nissan's e-Power system is unlike any hybrid system currently available in the United States, and it makes the new Rogue drive like nothing else in its competitive set (a non-hybrid version will arrive later). It's something unexpected in a market segment defined by the opposite.