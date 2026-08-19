Jeep's New Hybrid Cherokee Has RAV4 And CR-V In Its Sights, But Does It Deliver?

Everyone loves the Jeep Cherokee. Even people with just a passing interest in anything automotive probably recognizes a classic XJ Cherokee and starts smiling. I know I do. Next to the Wrangler, it's one of the more famous Jeeps to every wear slats on the grille. Other than the collector prices well-maintained examples garner today, I have scarely a bad word to say about classic Cherokees. However, the XJ left us in the early 2000s and there were a few years were the automotive scene was Cherokee-less.

Then, in 2014, Jeep resurrected the Cherokee with a much less boxy design, a high tech (for the time) nine-speed automatic transmission, LED lights, a fancy turbocharged four-cylinder, and rather good fuel economy for the era. The styling definitely leaned more towards crossover SUV than cardboard box like the XJ, but it was a proper off-roader like a Jeep should be, locking rear differential and all.

Now, after a few model years in the wilderness, the Cherokee is back with a huge redesign. It's boxier, has a hybrid drivetrain as standard, and is poised to be a more entry-level model into the Jeep family, as opposed to luxo-models like the Grand Cherokee or Wagoneer. For SlashGear, I covered Jeep's announcement of the new Cherokee a number of months ago and I was optimistic about Jeep's attempt at a more efficient and angular model in the Jeep repertoire, so I was more than ready when a red 2026 Jeep Cherokee Laredo showed up.