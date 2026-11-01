11 Space-Saving PC Accessories Built For Small Office Desks

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Whether at home or in the office, working at a small desk can be a daily negotiation for space. You probably have a monitor or two taking up the middle, a keyboard pushed right to the edge, and a stack of files and papers that you just keep knocking over. Before you know it, there's no room to rest your coffee, never mind find enough space for a mouse pad. Cables snake across the surface, power bricks hog wall outlets, and that domineering PC tower either crowds the floor or sits heavily on the desk, encroaching on what little territory you have. Small desks simply aren't designed to handle all this, and it's time to plant the flag and reclaim some of that territory.

The good news is, you don't necessarily have to get a bigger desk. There are accessories designed to help with space management. Some lift screens off the surface, others ensure towers disappear under the desk, and a well-designed power strip can replace three separate chargers. To find the best space-saving accessories, we've turned to expert tech reviews with real-world testing as well as customer opinions from thousands of verified buyers.

We only considered accessories that genuinely deliver on space-saving promises. Some are premium gadgets worth the investment in the long run; others are simple, affordable accessories that punch well above their price tag. Here are 11 PC accessories designed to help you make the most of a small office desk.