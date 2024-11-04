Obsbot Meet 2 Review: A Webcam That's Fun, Well Built, And Inexpensive

As far as webcams go, they are quite aggressive at emptying your wallet if you are chasing perks like 4K resolution, the ability to capture smoother high-FPS videos, and intelligent focus adjustment. Then there are more advanced perks like AI-assisted frame adjustment that essentially replicate the same effect as Center Stage by Apple, which relies on machine learning to always keep the subject at the center of the frame.

Earlier this year, I tested a Logitech webcam with some of the aforementioned features. Even though it performed well and lifted the quality of my Zoom sessions, the $200 on the wallet would make most users reconsider their loyalty to the built-in webcams on their laptops and tablets. The situation isn't too different in the portfolio of other big names like Dell, where the asking price ascends quickly based on the desired features.

Obsbot, a relatively new entrant in the camera hardware segment that calls itself an AI webcam brand, is here to challenge the status quo. The latest from the brand is the Meet 2 webcam, a cutesy webcam that packs quite some punch. For the past couple of weeks, I have been testing the camera in senses ranging from a dark man cave to a sunlit cafe. In a nutshell, it defied my expectations in ways more than one, especially. If you've been eyeing a no-frills webcam that falls close to the $130 budget, (around $129 from Amazon), read on to find where Meet 2 excels, and a few of its pitfalls.

