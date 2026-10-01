4 New Bose Audio Products To Keep On Your Radar In 2026
There are a lot of big names in premium personal audio devices, with Bose consistently proving to be one of the most popular. Whether you're in the market for a new Bose Bluetooth headset, a set of earbuds, or something to spruce up the sound of your home theater setup, odds are the brand can deliver and then some. Better yet, Bose's catalog is far from a done deal. The audio line keeps expanding, with 2026 bringing several new Bose products for users to try.
These newcomers to the overall Bose audio line come in different forms. Some are reinventions of longtime Bose products, while others mark the introduction of a new form of audio listening from the brand. Some are pricey, some are more budget-conscious, and most come with key features that help set them apart from similar devices currently for sale. Should they miss the mark in some way, these products are covered by Bose's Limited Warranty and its extended counterparts within the BoseCare program.
If you're interested in upgrading your audio-listening experience, 2026 could be a good year to do so. Here are some notable new additions to Bose's product line worth keeping on your radar.
Noise-canceling wired earbuds
In the 2020s, Bluetooth earbuds have largely become the standard. However, with the increasing love for old-school, or at the very least outdated, technology, some have embraced other, older forms of audio listening. Bose is no exception, as evidenced by the announcement of its new noise-canceling wired earbuds. The brand shared this in a September 28 press release, revealing that a pair will retail for $99 and be available for pre-order exclusively through the Bose website and Best Buy. Those who managed to secure a pre-order can expect their set of earbuds to ship out around October 15.
As for what these earbuds are all about, Bose customers have three color options: Black, White, or Dewdrop Mint. They connect via USB-C and feature a microphone and volume buttons along the main cable. The big draw, of course, is the use of Bose's QuietControl technology to eliminate surrounding noise while you listen. You can switch between three modes: Quiet Mode for noise cancellation, Aware Mode to stay in tune with your surroundings, and ANC Off Mode for natural, unaltered listening. Additionally, Bose includes a carrying case as well as different sizes of ear tips and stability wings to keep the buds snug in your ears.
Second-generation QuietComfort headphones
When it comes to noise-canceling audio, Bose keeps innovating with its QuietComfort line. These headphones and earbuds connect via Bluetooth and offer top-of-the-line noise-dampening. New for 2026 are the second-generation Bose QuietComfort headphones, which were announced in August 2026 at the price point of $359.00. At the time of publication, these headphones are in stock on the Bose website and ready to ship, and they come in five colors. You have your choice of Black, White Smoke, Rosewood Mauve, Dewdrop Mint, and Eucalyptus Green.
Beyond the colors, these new, seemingly improved QuietComfort headphones claim to offer a lot. In addition to QuietComfort technology that blocks out surrounding sound for clean listening, these headphones are advertised as including Bose's TrueSpatial Technology as well. This claims to make the listening experience more immersive. Active Noise Cancellation — the center of numerous myths regarding noise-canceling headphones — can be toggled off, with Quiet, Aware, Immersion, and Cinema modes all included as alternatives. The only downside is that you'll need to acquire a power adapter separately for wall charging, since the only charging element included with these headphones is the USB-C cable.
Sport open earbuds
A good set of earbuds or headphones can make all the difference in the middle of sports training or just a routine workout. So, Bose is building on its active-lifestyle earbud lineup this year with the Bose Sport Open Earbuds. These earbuds were announced in September 2026, along with the second generation of Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, at the price point of $199. At that cost, they can come in Black, White, or Eucalyptus Green, but regardless of the shade you choose, you're said to receive all kinds of functional bells and whistles with this set.
A few things set these earbuds apart from the average Bose set. Their silicone bands are designed to loop around your ear for a comfortable yet secure grip while you're running, lifting, or moving around. OpenAudio delivers rich sound without the earbud physically plugging your ear, SpeechClarity technology improves phone call audio quality, and they can deliver up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge. Bose claims they're ready for all kinds of mishaps, too, with sweat- and splash-proofing, as well as dust resistance, coming standard. That said, you'll still need to buy a wall power adapter separately to charge them.
Bose Lifestyle home audio collection
As noted, there's significantly more to Bose's audio offerings than its headphone and earbud selection. It also deserves a spot among the major surround sound system brands, and the assortment behind it just got a significant boost. Bose revealed the Bose Lifestyle Collection in May this year, which consists of three new home audio products. These new items aim to improve casual audio listening at the very least with just one of them, or, at most, lay the groundwork for an immersive home theater or general home audio-listening experience.
First is the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, retailing for $299 and including features like TrueSpatial Technology for listening immersion and CleanBass Technology for reduced resonance. Next is the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, which is the priciest in the collection at $1,099.00. Notable features include PhaseGuide speakers for multi-directional sound, Dolby Atmos support, and QuietPort Technology to maintain bass quality at any volume level. Last but not least is the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer for $899.00, featuring CleanBass Technology and compatibility with older soundbars with a wired connection. All of these items are currently available, connect to the Bose app for remote use, come in multiple different colors to best match your intended space, and feature Apple AirPlay and Google Cast connectivity.