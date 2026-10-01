4 New Bose Audio Products To Keep On Your Radar In 2026

There are a lot of big names in premium personal audio devices, with Bose consistently proving to be one of the most popular. Whether you're in the market for a new Bose Bluetooth headset, a set of earbuds, or something to spruce up the sound of your home theater setup, odds are the brand can deliver and then some. Better yet, Bose's catalog is far from a done deal. The audio line keeps expanding, with 2026 bringing several new Bose products for users to try.

These newcomers to the overall Bose audio line come in different forms. Some are reinventions of longtime Bose products, while others mark the introduction of a new form of audio listening from the brand. Some are pricey, some are more budget-conscious, and most come with key features that help set them apart from similar devices currently for sale. Should they miss the mark in some way, these products are covered by Bose's Limited Warranty and its extended counterparts within the BoseCare program.

If you're interested in upgrading your audio-listening experience, 2026 could be a good year to do so. Here are some notable new additions to Bose's product line worth keeping on your radar.