15 Handy Black & Decker Tool Boxes & Accessories You Probably Didn't Realize Exist
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For anyone looking for an affordable power tool, there's a good chance that Black & Decker will be one of the first brands that appear in your search. Black & Decker is a widely available brand, with products at Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and many other online and in-store retailers. And beyond the success of Black & Decker-branded tools, there are quite a few other major brands under the Black & Decker parent company, including DeWalt and Craftsman.
Although Black & Decker has earned a solid reputation for offering entry-level power tools at affordable prices, that's not all the brand makes. In addition to its drills, saws, sanders, and other power tools, this brand makes multiple tool boxes and bags, organizational systems for small parts, portable storage solutions, and other accessories for its tools. We've rounded up 15 of these lesser-known Black & Decker tool boxes and accessories, any of which are bound to make your next DIY project easier, more organized, or both.
Black & Decker Large and Small 39-Drawer Organizer
This Large & Small 39-Drawer Organizer from Black & Decker is an ideal solution for keeping screws, nails, nuts, bolts, and other small pieces neat and separated. It consists of 30 small drawers and nine large drawers, all of which have a clear front to make it easy to see what's in the drawer without needing to open it.
The small drawers measure 1.3 x 2 x 5 inches, a great size for different screws, nails, and tiny hardware. Then, the large drawers have dimensions of 4.3 x 2.2 x 5.3 inches and are able to fit slightly larger or longer screws, drill bits, and even small tools, like some utility knives or precision screwdrivers. Each drawer is removable, so if you know you'll need a lot of something, you can take the drawer to your work area.
This stackable organizer lets you buy a few if you have the vertical space and lots of small pieces to organize. Or pair this organizer with Black & Decker's
or
to build your own system. Each of these organizers can be set up on a work table or a countertop, or if you'd rather keep your workspace clear, you can mount them via keyhole slots built into the back of the organizers.
Black & Decker Hanging Magnetic Rack Shelf
Because Black & Decker makes so many tools, many of its organizers stick to the same bland, all-black or mostly black designs, but not this Hanging Magnetic Rack Shelf. You can pick a white base with a sleek satin finish or a black matte base that's lightly textured. Whether you opt for the white or black base, both options come with a door and hanging bar made with an attractive light bamboo material.
The door opens in the front, not the top, so you can't haphazardly pack it full of stuff without risking it all falling out. However, it's a good place to stash lightweight or easily stackable accessories, like sandpaper sheets, buffing pads, or replacement blades. Below the door, there's a hanging bar to store paper towels for easy cleanup in the garage. There are also three hooks you can hang on the bar to hold a rag, safety glasses, or any tool with a built-in carabiner or a large enough pre-drilled hole.
For installation, you have two simple options. You can either mount the shelf to the wall with the included screws and/or anchors, or you can magnetically attach it to a metal surface. Black & Decker also makes a nearly identical hanging shelf option with an open design instead of a door on the top section, which is better for storing cans of spray paint, small wood stain containers, or standing tools.
Black & Decker Stackable 3-Piece Storage System
Black & Decker's Stackable Storage System can hold quite a few hand tools, power tools, and accessories across three different toolboxes. The system starts with an extra-large tote that measures 20 x 15.8 x 14.5 inches, can hold power tools and other bulky items, and features seven-inch wheels and an ergonomic telescoping handle to make it easy to move around. Then, there's a deep toolbox and a shallow toolbox that can stack in any order on top of the rolling tote.
The medium-sized, deep toolbox measures 20 x 15.8 x 10 inches and includes a removable tote tray that measures 19 x 9 x 1 inches and is ideal for storing screwdrivers, utility knives, and other small hand tools. The shallow toolbox has dimensions of 20 x 15.8 x 5 inches and is best suited for storing small bits and bobs, though it'd be worth adding dividers or smaller compartments to this toolbox to keep items more neatly separated. Each toolbox in this system features an auto-lock, quick-release latch, water resistance, and a mostly black design with orange elements.
Black & Decker 19-Inch Stackable Portable Organizer
If you struggle to keep screws, bolts, nails, and other small accessories organized within your tool collection or garage, the 19-Inch Stackable Portable Organizer from Black & Decker is a worthy solution. It includes dividers that create up to 12 small compartments, or you can remove them to customize the internal setup and fit slightly larger hardware, like drill bits or long screws. Overall, the organizer measures 19.8 x 11.5 x 3.6 inches, and when divided into 12 sections, they're fairly equal in size except for the four slightly smaller corner compartments.
The top lid is clear, so you can see what you need without opening it. Then, there's a handle built into the side for easy transport between work areas, and the dividers are flush enough with the top lid to prevent pieces from shuffling between compartments during transit. If one 19-inch organizer isn't enough to store all your small tool accessories, you can buy another, two, or ten and stack them using the built-in side latches.
Black & Decker Workmate Portable Workbench
A great accessory for your tool collection is this Black & Decker Workmate Portable Workbench. It's constructed with warp-resistant wooden vise jaws, adjustable swivel pegs to help you secure whatever you're currently working on, and a steel frame capable of supporting a maximum of 350 pounds. The steel frame features built-in hinges that allow the workbench to fold flat, ideal for storing it between shelves or work tables or hanging it somewhere out of the way.
This foldable find is not only a space-saver in the garage, but it's a convenient portable solution for anyone who might have work they need to bring beyond their garage. For DIY enthusiasts, its foldable design mixed with its light weight, just under 15 pounds, allows for easy transport between the garage and the backyard or different rooms within the home. For service professionals who might need to cart a workbench back and forth between home and jobsites, it won't take up much space in a trunk or truck bed. It measures 5 inches deep, 24 inches wide, and 29.8 high unfolded.
Black & Decker Matrix Inflator Attachment with Storage Case
If you have a drill and you're only using it to speed up the process of hanging curtains or building furniture, you're not getting your money's worth out of your tool. There are multiple unique drill attachments to make cleaning easier, allow you to plant seeds faster, or act as a different power tool entirely. One of Black & Decker's most useful attachments is an Inflator Attachment compatible with its Matrix power tools, sold separately.
It's easy to hook up the inflator attachment using the Quick Connect System, a hallmark feature of Matrix power units. Once it's hooked up, it's capable of topping off car tires up to 100 pounds per square inch (psi) and airing up bike tires, sports balls, beach balls, and other inflatables. The attachment is fitted with a universal valve adaptor, a pressure gauge that measures up to 125 psi, and an accessory storage compartment to hold the included needle nozzle and beach ball nozzle. When you're done using the attachment, pack it in the included hard storage case, which has a clear lid, a stackable design, and a built-in carrying handle.
Black & Decker reviva Tool Box Bundle
Unlike a lot of tool boxes that are simply empty inside, the reviva Tool Box Bundle from Black & Decker naturally incorporates organizers to help manage your mess before it even becomes a problem. At a glance, the bundle includes a 19.5-inch toolbox and a smaller 12.5-inch toolbox that nestles inside the other one. Together, these tool boxes are crafted with at least 50% recycled material, or roughly an amount of material equivalent to the weight of 163 single-use 16.9-fluid-ounce plastic bottles.
Looking closer at the larger 19.5-inch toolbox's exterior, it features a built-in padlock eye, a textured, grippy carrying handle, metal latches, and two lid organizers on top that can hold small accessories and be accessed without actually opening the toolbox. Inside the 19.5-inch toolbox, a tote tray helps keep your tools organized and can be removed and used on its own. The 12.5-inch toolbox offers less storage space, but is similarly equipped with metal latches, a convenient carrying handle, and two lid organizers on top.
Black & Decker 19-Inch Stackable Caddy Organizer
Black & Decker makes quite a few storage solutions for your tools and small accessories, and the 19-Inch Stackable Caddy Organizer is an ideal pick for anyone looking to store up to 12 small accessories and a few small- or medium-size power tools. Both pieces of this stackable set connect in seconds with side latches. When both the caddy and organizer are stacked together, they measure 19.9 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 12.3 inches high.
On the bottom of the stack, there's a thinner, 12-compartment organizer with a clear lid, a carrying handle, and dividers that can be adjusted and removed to customize the layout. Above that, there's a caddy that's roughly twice as high and comes with one removable divider inside and two lid organizers on top that can hold tools the size of paintbrushes or small screwdrivers. You can carry the stack with the centered handle on top of the caddy or the side handles attached to either the caddy or the organizer.
Black & Decker 12-Inch Tool Bag
One classic in Black & Decker's storage gear collection is this 12-Inch Tool Bag. It's constructed with a combination of black and orange durable, premium-grade denier fabric, two handle straps reinforced with a padded handle wrap for comfier transport, and double zippers with extra-long pulls. To make it easier to find the tools you need, it features a wide mouth that stays open as long as you need and hi-vis orange interior paneling.
The bag does have open space inside for larger power tools, but it's also equipped with multiple interior and exterior pockets to help keep smaller tools organized. On the outside, there are six pockets that can hold wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, other hand tools, or even your smartphone. Inside, there's one large pocket and five belt loops to stash your most frequently used hand tools.
This tool bag is a good size for most homeowners or DIY enthusiasts, but if you don't think this one would fit all the tools you need, take a look at the 16-Inch Tool Bag instead. Either size fits most popular Black & Decker power tools with ease; it just comes down to how many power tools you want to carry with you.
Black & Decker 16-Inch Tool Box and Organizer
This 16-Inch Tool Box and Organizer Set from Black & Decker is one of the brand's most basic storage solutions looks-wise, but it's crafted well and offers ample organization. This 16-inch toolbox is compact and lightweight, with dimensions of 17 x 9.2 x 8.5 inches and a weight of just over four pounds with no tools inside. On top, it has a convenient fold-out handle and two transparent lids on either side that each cover a compartment, allowing you to access a few small tools without fully opening the toolbox.
The toolbox comes with a smaller organizer that can nestle inside of it or be used on its own. The organizer features a built-in ruler and a few removable dividers that let you adjust compartment sizes as needed. It's the ideal size for storing bolts, screws, and other small tool accessories, while the 16-inch toolbox is better for storing an assortment of hand tools. Of course, there are unique ways you can upgrade a home toolbox, but by default, this set offers decent organization.
Black & Decker Matrix Trim Saw Attachment
Black & Decker's catalog offers many handy drill attachments for home improvement projects, and one of the best for any woodcutting task is the Matrix Trim Saw Attachment. This attachment can seamlessly slice through plywood, paneling, fence boards, and other wood materials, and it can produce a variety of rotations per minute (RPM) depending on the battery the attachment is powered with. With a 12-volt Max battery, it can reach up to 2,600 RPM; with a 20-volt Max battery, up to 3,400 RPM; and with an AC 4-amp battery, up to 2,800 RPM.
With a weight of just two pounds and dimensions of 8.3 x 7.5 x 4.6 inches, the attachment doesn't add that much extra bulk to a Matrix drill. It features a spindle lock button for single-wrench bit changes, a 3 3⁄8-inch carbide blade with 24 teeth, and a blade location sightline to improve cutting accuracy.
Black & Decker Foldable Workbench
Seeking out foldable finds can save you much-needed space in your garage, allowing you to park a vehicle inside or simply have more room to spread out active projects. From Black & Decker, a great space-saving product is this Foldable Workbench, and this is an item you can give a permanent home in your garage or easily carry around to different rooms in your home or to and from job sites. It measures 33.5 x 11.9 x 6.4 inches when open, weighs 16.5 pounds as is, and supports up to 700 pounds.
On the table's work surface, there's a measurement guide to help you make accurate cuts, a built-in accessories tray to catch or hold small parts, and multiple clamping spots along the edges. To lock the table legs in place when it's open, a plate-lock mechanism holds them in place; to fold it for storage, quick-folding release levers retract the legs, and a handle lets you carry the folded workbench.
Black & Decker Collapsible Storage Cart
When you think about the best way to transport your tools from one place to another, the most obvious solution is a toolbox, bag, or backpack. However, when your project involves multiple power tools, accessories, and a lot of material, it might be smarter to invest in a larger storage solution, like this Black & Decker Collapsible Storage Cart.
Built with a steel frame and polyester canvas fabric, the cart can support up to 176 pounds at once. When it's unfolded, the cart frame and the wheels together measure 31.1 x 22.1 x 21.2 inches; adding in the handle, its height jumps from 22.1 inches to 38.3 inches. Folding it, its dimensions shrink to 28.5 x 7.1 inches. Whether unfolded or collapsed, it's easy to maneuver thanks to a telescoping handle you can push or pull and four heavy-duty 360-degree wheels, with brakes on the front two that lock in place.
Black & Decker 109-Piece Screwdriver and Drill Bit Set
If you have a drill or a multi-bit screwdriver, it's worth expanding your tool's capabilities with a bit set. Black & Decker has quite a few bit sets to choose from, some dedicated to screwdriver bits and others to drill bits, but this 109-Piece Bit Set is a good combination of bits for both tools. The set includes a variety of 1- and 2-inch screwdriver bit tips and steel drill bits for wood, metal, plastic, and masonry.
To house all of the pieces included in this screwdriver and drill bit set, there's a durable hard case with a dedicated spot for each bit and an integrated handle for carrying convenience. With all the bits inside, the case weighs about three pounds and measures 12 x 8.5 x 2 inches, so it won't add much weight or take up much space in a tool bag or backpack.
Black & Decker 21-Inch Tool Tote Bag for Matrix System
The Black & Decker 21-Inch Tool Tote Bag is the perfect size to stash all the essential items you need in your home tool kit. It measures 20.8 x 8 x 4.8 inches, weighs 3.7 pounds with nothing inside it, and can be carried around with the built-in handle or with the included shoulder strap. To keep it stable while you're searching for tools or accessories mid-project, the tote is equipped with a hard plastic base and a wide-mouth opening.
It's designed to fit the Matrix 6-Tool Combo Kit Black & Decker sells, with internal pockets and rigid dividers sized specifically for the Matrix system components. However, the dividers and pockets can hold other power tools, hand tools, and accessories you already own if you weren't looking to buy a Matrix kit. The bag also has a few small exterior pockets and a zipper to secure your tools.