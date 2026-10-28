15 Handy Black & Decker Tool Boxes & Accessories You Probably Didn't Realize Exist

This Large & Small 39-Drawer Organizer from Black & Decker is an ideal solution for keeping screws, nails, nuts, bolts, and other small pieces neat and separated. It consists of 30 small drawers and nine large drawers, all of which have a clear front to make it easy to see what's in the drawer without needing to open it.

The small drawers measure 1.3 x 2 x 5 inches, a great size for different screws, nails, and tiny hardware. Then, the large drawers have dimensions of 4.3 x 2.2 x 5.3 inches and are able to fit slightly larger or longer screws, drill bits, and even small tools, like some utility knives or precision screwdrivers. Each drawer is removable, so if you know you'll need a lot of something, you can take the drawer to your work area.

This stackable organizer lets you buy a few if you have the vertical space and lots of small pieces to organize. Or pair this organizer with Black & Decker's

Large 9-Drawer Organizer

or

Small 30-Drawer Organizer

to build your own system. Each of these organizers can be set up on a work table or a countertop, or if you'd rather keep your workspace clear, you can mount them via keyhole slots built into the back of the organizers.