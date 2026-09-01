13 Handy Drill Attachments For Your Next Home Improvement Project

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Your drill is a foundational piece of equipment that supports two of the most important tasks in any renovation or repair job: Drilling holes and driving fasteners. These tasks underpin many of the projects you'll work on with power tools in hand. But even the most basic drill can play a far more versatile role in your work with the right accessories in your collection. There are plenty of quirky and strange drill attachments that can turn your tool into a cutting, sanding, or polishing tool (among many other bizarre functions). But some of the more notable drill attachments are fairly basic in their approach to making your tool more capable. Extensions, socket attachments that offer unique capabilities, and even water transfer pump tools can all be found as fairly commonplace drill attachments that give you increased versatility with your drill.

These 13 drill attachments are all easily accessible additions that can be found at numerous home improvement outlets either in the specific brand format listed or across multiple, similar options. All of them provide the ability to expand upon what is possible with your drill in meaningful and immensely helpful ways.