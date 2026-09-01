13 Handy Drill Attachments For Your Next Home Improvement Project
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Your drill is a foundational piece of equipment that supports two of the most important tasks in any renovation or repair job: Drilling holes and driving fasteners. These tasks underpin many of the projects you'll work on with power tools in hand. But even the most basic drill can play a far more versatile role in your work with the right accessories in your collection. There are plenty of quirky and strange drill attachments that can turn your tool into a cutting, sanding, or polishing tool (among many other bizarre functions). But some of the more notable drill attachments are fairly basic in their approach to making your tool more capable. Extensions, socket attachments that offer unique capabilities, and even water transfer pump tools can all be found as fairly commonplace drill attachments that give you increased versatility with your drill.
These 13 drill attachments are all easily accessible additions that can be found at numerous home improvement outlets either in the specific brand format listed or across multiple, similar options. All of them provide the ability to expand upon what is possible with your drill in meaningful and immensely helpful ways.
Warrior 12-Inch Quick Change Hex Bit Extension
A fantastic opportunity to expand upon your drill's capabilities can be found in the Warrior 12-Inch Quick Change Hex Bit Extension. Most tool users will already be familiar with bit holding gear, so this tool is intuitive and obvious in the value it brings to your setup. This extension accessory offers the same bit holding capability that a standard model provides but does it at the end of a 12-inch rod. The result is significantly more reach as you seek to secure fasteners in recessed spaces or remove components from hard-to-reach areas.
This can be a particularly valuable addition to the toolbox of specialty gear for home mechanics working on project cars. Work under the hood often involves removing parts that are sandwiched between other components or wedged down low in the engine bay. Having the ability to reach all the way in to free up a piece can save you a significant amount of time and hassle. The bit extender itself features a spring-loaded quick-release mechanism that makes swapping between bits simple. It's available from Harbor Freight for $10.
Camo Collated Standup Decking Tool
The Camo Collated Standup Decking Tool allows you to secure deck fasteners without kneeling down. This is a game changer for anyone with a bad back or sore knees, and home renovators looking to build their own decking elements around the house can gain significant value from this kind of drilling accessory. In addition to limiting the up-and-down movement required to secure deck boards in place, the tool also speeds up the process of installing fasteners considerably. Not only will you not have to climb down to floor level to set your next fastener before moving again, the tool operates with collated fasteners that are fed through the unit. This allows you to move from spot to spot without having to reset to apply the next screw.
The decking tool can be found at Home Depot for $179, and it works with three types of deck fasteners, edge, face, and universal clip options. The result is plenty of versatility to handle a wide range of installation approaches. The tool is compatible with both wood and composite boards and can support fasteners driving through both grooved and square face profiles. It also utilizes a reversible handle to make driving fasteners easy for both left- and right-handed users and it operates with an adjustable depth setting.
JRXCY 39-Piece Flexible Drill Bit Extension Set
The JRXCY 39-Piece Flexible Drill Bit Extension Set is a kit from one of those strangely named brands selling on Amazon. It's listed for a regular price of $35 with a coupon offer that brings the cost down to $30. This set features a comprehensive selection of flexible drilling and driving accessories to greatly expand what your standard power drill can accomplish. The set also comes in a storage case that helps make organization easier. It features a range of screwdriver bits and a socket set ranging from 4 to 12mm.
There's a flexible drive adapter included as well as 105-degree and right-angle adaptors in the kit. It also features hex drive adapters for all three standard socket sizes as well as wobble adapters to handle tight corners and odd access angles. The set is made of heavy-duty chrome vanadium steel and it features everything a DIY installer or builder will need to support some of the more physically demanding and niche tasks they'll encounter.
Diamond Shine Medium Power Cleaning Drill Brush Set (3-Piece)
Many renovators will focus their efforts on tools and accessories that help improve their ability to handle high-profile jobs. But there are a range of drill accessories that can make some of the more pedestrian tasks that come across your plate easier, too. This kind of equipment shouldn't be ignored, and a great example of a high-value option is the Diamond Shine Medium Power Cleaning Drill Brush Set. It's available at Lowe's for $14, offering a set of different brush head shapes to handle all manner of access requirements and cleaning tasks.
The drill attachment brushes are designed to fit into most corded and cordless drills, and they feature nylon bristles with a medium hardness for versatile cleaning power in a wide range of settings. This brush set can be hugely valuable when tackling cleaning jobs around the house like those in the kitchen or bathroom. But they are also useful in handling outdoor scrubbing, including tasks involving car cleaning and other non-painted metal surfaces. The set features a large and small flat brush alongside a dome-shaped brush for comprehensive cleaning in tight areas.
Ryobi Door Trimmer
Installing new doors around the house is something that happens more often than a typical DIYer will probably expect. A fresh door can instantly upgrade the visual elements of a space, and a new door can allow you to replace doors damaged by the countless abuses that come from the wear and tear of frequent pushing, pulling, kicking, and touching. Many people repaint their doors on a semi-regular basis, and installing a new one will also overcome the degraded visual aspect that occurs as you continuously repaint your doors and add new coats on top of old scars. You may be able to reuse the hardware, limiting the expense even further, but one accessory tool that operates with your combi-drill can make a huge difference in the finished product.
The Ryobi Door Trimmer operates like a purpose-built hand plane that links up with your door for precision material removal. It's priced at $27 at Home Depot and offers a grip placed on top of the blade unit for enhanced control as you remove material from the edge of a door. It's often necessary to trim down material to get a new door fitting properly, and so this tool can be an excellent option to help speed through this process. However, wooden doors will swell and compress throughout the year as temperature and humidity changes. Even if you aren't replacing your doors, this can be a useful drill attachment to handle sticking doors without going through the effort of removing the door and getting in-depth with the repair.
Edward Tools Paint and Mud Mixer Attachment
The Edward Tools Paint and Mud Mixer Attachment is a solid drill accessory to bring into your garage or workshop in support of a great many tasks. It attaches with a hex shaft to your drill, offering quick and convenient installation. The mixer can handle all types of materials from paint to mud or concrete mixtures. It's available at Amazon for $10 and is also labeled as an Amazon's Choice product.
Utilizing a drill attachment to handle your mixing tasks makes the process significantly quicker than doing it by hand. This is true for virtually any mix you might be trying to create, whether it be hardened material like mortar or something smooth and soft like paint. Your drill offers consistent power to deliver a solid churn through the material, reincorporating any particles that may have separated in the mix or producing a homogeneous mix in the first place. This mixing attachment is rust-resistant and is constructed with zinc-plated steel that makes it easy to clean. It's rated for mixing material ranging from 1 to 3 gallons.
Hercules Hammer Drilling Universal Dust Collection Attachment
The Hercules Hammer Drilling Universal Dust Collection Attachment is a dust shroud listed at Harbor Freight for $13 (coming from one of the outlet's best in-house brands). It is specifically compared to a Bosch model priced at $54, making this a hugely cost-effective alternative to other options on the market. It works in conjunction with any hammer drill or rotary hammer you might use with drill bits ranging up to 2-5/8-inch diameters. The attachment features a fully enclosed dust hood that funnels debris, dust, and other material through the vacuum shaft and keeps your workspace as clean as possible. It also comes with adapters that allow it to link up with most shop vacuums and other dust collection units you might use, regardless of the brand.
Everyone who has operated a hammer drill in challenging conditions before knows how much debris can ultimately get thrown into the environment during a project. Even small-scale installation tasks in block or even through drywall can create an immense mess. Entire rooms end up covered in a thin layer of dust, making the cleanup process sometimes significantly longer than the job itself. This drill attachment offers a durable seal and removable brush ring that are both designed to offer a tight fit to prevent flying debris while also coming apart for easy cleaning after the job is done.
Tivoly Caulking Gun Drill Attachment
Tackling caulking jobs can be incredibly demanding. Electric caulking tools make this task easier, but home improvers might not always want to invest in a standalone piece of equipment that will take up space in the garage and only come out to play on the rare occasion. These tools are also somewhat niche, and so some home improvers might not even know they exist! Instead, a drill attachment like the Tivoly Caulking Gun Drill Attachment (listed at Amazon for $50) can be a cost-effective and easily stored augmentation that allows you to tackle this job with power and precision without requiring a more substantial investment in a full-scale tool of this nature.
The tool produces 300 kilograms of pushing force, or the equivalent of roughly 660 pounds. It also features a strapping element at the bottom to keep the attachment secured to your drill for a firm connection and uninterrupted performance as you apply sealant, adhesive, or caulk to a work surface. The attachment can be a major time saver while also allowing you to improve your efficiency and experience far less fatigue as you go about sealing up windows or applying adhesive to woodworking projects.
Dimpler Drywall Bit and Screwdriving Attachment
The Dimpler Drywall Bit and Screwdriving Attachment is a $20 purchase at Amazon, and it converts your drill into a screw gun that can help make handling decking and drywall tasks far simpler. Specialized tools designed to handle these kinds of applications can be expensive, and there are other attachments that support the same kind of functionality with a far higher price tag. This is a straightforward drill attachment that features a hex shank for easy installation and compatibility with tools like an impact driver if you desire. The Dimpler tool features a magnetic connection to hold your screw in place, allowing for fast application of fasteners and the ability to work largely with one hand, making it possible to install drywall without a helper when the job calls for it.
The drill attachment features a depth control gauge, as well. It offers four depth adjustment positions, allowing you to set the precise level at which you'll sink fasteners. It offers the ability to transform your drill into a tool that can handle versatile sheet material installation, including plywood, chip board, and more. This can be a major help when laying down attic flooring, finishing a basement, and tackling many other tasks.
Simpson Strong-Tie Quik Stik Rafter and Truss Fastener
Extension tools that allow you to apply fasteners without having to bend down to floor level are a welcome addition to many renovators' tool kits. These kinds of accessories can help limit back pains and other aches that come from demanding installation jobs. But limiting your movement to handle installation at low levels isn't the only thing you'll want to target with drill accessories and other tools. The Simpson Strong-Tie Quik Stik Rafter and Truss Fastener allows you to fasten rafters and trusses overhead without having to climb up and down a ladder or set up a work platform.
The drill attachment can be found at Home Depot for $180. It attaches to your drill and gives you a 44.5-inch extension to create the reach necessary to easily fasten ceiling and roofing elements while standing on the ground. The tool features bright orange guidelines that help make alignment easier, and it's designed to work with the brand's purpose-built truss screws. This makes it a comprehensive system for installing rafter and truss elements with speed and efficiency.
Hammrit Portable Drill Guide Adaptor
The drill press is a tool with many complexities and lots of unique considerations to make when selecting one. For starters, the drill press is a large piece of equipment that will take up a serious amount of space in your workshop, even in benchtop models. They're also fairly expensive in many instances, so beginner woodworkers and renovators may want to skip the tool. Instead, you can opt for drill attachments that perform a similar function without all the extra bulk and cost. The Hammrit Portable Drill Guide Adaptor is a $90 purchase at Amazon, with a coupon price bringing the cost down to $83. The drill guide features nuanced angle adjustments and a hex attachment that links up with a keyed chuck to produce drilling capability similar to that of a full-sized drill press. However, this tool allows for easy storage and quite a bit of monetary savings.
The tool is made of aluminum alloy that offers a 5.5-pound weight for easy mobility while also providing plenty of durability. It sits on a heavy-duty base that can be secured to a work surface when necessary. It features a variety of locking positions as well as a dual spring arm design that helps generate smooth action as you attack a workpiece. It also includes a depth stop ring as well as V-shaped grooves in the base plate that support round stock as well as flat boards.
Milescraft DrillPump750 Water Transfer Pump
Homeowners with complex water features in their landscaping or additional needs in handling fish tanks or the like will want to have at least a basic water transfer pump in their tool kit. The Milescraft DrillPump750 Water Transfer Pump is a $14 purchase at Home Depot and can transfer up to 750 gallons per hour with a self-priming functionality up to 12 feet. This allows the tool to be a quick and effective method of removing or transferring water after you've finished cleaning tasks or repairs.
The drill attachment is designed to operate with most electric drill brands, working with a maximum speed of 2,800 RPM. It is not compatible with flammable liquids, however, as is the case with other standard pumping elements. It features a 3/8-inch shank that fits all common chucks on most drills. The pump ends feature 3/4-inch threaded connections for compatibility with standard garden hoses.
Milwaukee Quick-Twist Wire Connector Socket
The Milwaukee Quick-Twist Wire Connector Socket can be found at Home Depot for $10 and makes quick work of otherwise complicated wiring tasks. It's important to note that Milwaukee advises using it with an impact driver rather than a drill, but the 1/4-inch hex shank is compatible with both drivers and standard drills, making this a tool that can be operated with either fastening tool. Anytime you need to mate up different strands of wires, there is a potential for problems. Professionals have often handled countless wire twists, and can do this task in their sleep. But for mere mortals in the electrical world, creating weak connections when twisting wires together is perhaps an issue that should be included on any list of mistakes to avoid when performing electrical repairs and installations.
Individual clamp-style connectors, like Wago units, are an option. But they can be slower to install and often more expensive, especially on large-scale projects. An alternative approach is to use Milwaukee's twist connection socket, eliminating the need for additional products or tools beyond the cheap, standard twist caps while creating a secure hold between varying wire components for solid installation every time. The socket tool's head is compatible with both standard and winged wire connectors in many different sizes, featuring a stepped internal geometry to support these needs. Setting your wires inside the connector and then simply engaging your drill will spin the components at a controlled rate to create a firm, consistent connection for long-lasting performance.