11 Surprisingly Useful Power Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

The power tool ecosystem is filled with excellent pieces of equipment that can make the slog of cutting, fastening, and everything in between significantly faster while limiting the exertion required of you during home renovation jobs. There are some highly visible power tools that should always be in homeowners' kits before winter storms, and plenty of equally commonplace pieces of gear that support basic tasks, like combi-drills, jigsaws, and sanders. All of these are obvious choices to help round out a toolbox, however.

Lots of more obscure options will also provide some serious value. Each of these tools delivers incredible value to a renovator, hobby crafter, or woodworker and can be serious force multipliers to your workflow. Some are so uniquely suited to certain types of work, they'll outpace all other options you might rely on for a wide range of tasks from the intimately niche to other areas with incredibly varied applicability. All of these tools are worth evaluating by those who frequently pick up tools to support their job or DIY projects.