8 SUVs Quicker Than A Mazda MX-5 Miata

At the lower end of the sports car segment, you'll struggle to find better value for money than the enduring Mazda MX-5. If you want a lightweight, analog feel behind the wheel over outright power, this compact Japanese car will deliver exactly what you're looking for.

Weighing just 2,366 pounds, Mazda aims for a 50/50 weight distribution, with the 2.0L four-cylinder engine helping the car hit a sweet spot in overall power-to-weight ratio. 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque might not sound like much, but thanks to its low weight, it still goes from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, and the ST costs only $30,370.

As good as the MX-5 is as a small, lightweight driving machine, practicality isn't exactly its strong point. It's pretty much out of the question if you need space for the family or a generous amount of cargo room. If you can spend a bit more (sometimes quite a lot more), a solid selection of SUVs can beat the MX-5's off-the-line performance, with many shaving off half the time it takes to reach 60 mph. Some also put driving dynamics high on the priority list. Here's a look at eight SUVs that beat the latest Mazda MX-5.