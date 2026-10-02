Porsche's Cayenne Turbo GT Electric Caught Barely Camouflaged, But How Extreme Can They Go?

Porsche has been on a roll lately as far as innovation goes; in the past year alone, the German marque has claimed patents on various technologies ranging from pneumatic drag-reduction systems to paintjobs that can change color with electrical current. It's quite the nuanced and advanced firm, despite its bread-and-butter halo car having the same recognizable silhouette for the better part of seven decades. One of the main ways Porsche seemingly enjoys flexing those muscles isn't necessarily in the styling department, but rather with making its fleet go faster.

Enter the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric, one of the world's premiere luxury super-crossovers, and a car which in its current guise boasts a frankly ludicrous 1,139 hp. Yeah, that's right — this is a crossover, available in either family-focused SUV or four-door coupe trim, that sits among the growing list of production cars with over 1,000 horsepower. All that propels the Cayenne Turbo Electric to 60 in 2.4 seconds, so Porsche claims. Mind you, that's its current format, and the automaker isn't stopping there.

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We may have gotten our first glimpse into that future, in fact, if these spy shots are anything to go by. No, these aren't the spy shots of the V8-powered Cayenne Turbo GT glimpsed at the Nürburgring in September; this is the coupe variant, and an electric one wearing thick Pirelli P-Zeros, at that. In all likelihood, what we're looking at is the next evolution in performance packages, akin to an S-version or something similar. The biggest question is just how much power Porsche has granted it, compared to a regular Cayenne Turbo Electric.