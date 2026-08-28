Porsche's Cayenne Electric Embraces What Rival Fully Electric SUVs Try To Hide

In many ways, the modern EV era runs right in the face of everything that made Porsche's early sports cars so successful and unique for over seven decades. The fact that a four-door Cayenne Electric SUV became by far the most powerful production Porsche ever this year, even capable of outsprinting a 918 Spyder, reveals exactly how much big, heavy, complex machinery now takes priority over lightweight, nimble, and mechanically simple engineering.

Or does it? Fun fact: Ferdinand Porsche first built an EV way back in 1898 with up to five horsepower, speeds around 22 miles per hour, and a range of 50 miles! And if any company has the chops to make an EV solid, durable, capable, and utilitarian all at once, surely Porsche fits the bill. Not that the first attempt at a Taycan proved particularly appealing, but the Cayenne now builds on learning from the challenges of building both the Taycan and the Macan Electric, as well.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Still, I arrived at the Cayenne Electric's American media drive program in Colorado very curious to learn whether the whole recipe works well, or falls flat in the face of everything I loved about so many other Porsches over the years.