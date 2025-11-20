Porsche Just Revealed Its Most Powerful Model Ever, And Its Wildest Feature Isn't The HP

It's not a Boxster, Cayman, GT3, GT4, or Carrera of any kind. The most powerful production Porsche ever is now an all-electric family SUV. The new 2026 Cayenne Electric is putting out 1,139 horsepower and 1,106 lb-ft of torque. Those sorts of power numbers make the Cayenne Electric capable of wild top speeds and blistering acceleration, which we'll get to in a bit, but one of its coolest and most groundbreaking features has to do with how the big, powerful SUV charges. Instead of being required to plug it in to add electrons, you can charge the Cayenne Electric via wireless, inductive charging.

Porsche

In sort of the same way you can wirelessly charge your smartphone by placing it on top of a charging pad, the Cayenne Electric can be charged by driving onto an inductive charging pad. It's an option, so not every Cayenne Electric will come with it, but it's a unique convenience that a lot of owners will likely opt for. Instead of needing to plug in your EV when you get home, simply drive it into your garage and position it above your inductive charging plate, then head inside. The inductive charging option was announced by Porsche a little while ago, but all the details about the Cayenne Electric are now available, and we know just how impressive the latest SUV from Porsche will be.