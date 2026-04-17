New Porsche Patent Reveals Racing Stripes When You Switch Into Sport Mode

One of the most time-honored traditions of enthusiast motoring is aesthetic personalization, and Porsche has been around long enough to know the drill by now. The German firm was always a bit flashier than many when it came to colors, especially accent colors. This trend goes way back as well; take the classic Carrera RS 2.7, for instance, with its characteristic "Carrera" side stripe in one of several colors — Porsche did stuff like this with virtually every 911 generation to the modern day. And now, the automaker is apparently set to up the ante once again with its patented color-changing, disappearing racing stripes.

In short, the patent relates to the automotive application of a polychromatic paint that can change color on demand, not the actual paint itself. Technical drawings reveal the top-down silhouette of the flagship Porsche 911, boasting racing stripes using this paint. The actual wording is, "Motor vehicle having a motor vehicle body comprising an actively controllable, optically variable coating."

What does this mean, though? In simple terms, it means you flip a switch and suddenly the racing stripes change color. As per the drawings, Porsche is suggesting some sort of synchronization with the Sport Mode functionality — among other functions. All it says is that the company desires to use the paint to provide some sort of external indicator to other drivers as to the state of the Porsche — meaning go-fast stripes are now to be taken far more literally. Let's dive in and explore how the technology works and its potential applications, according to the patent.