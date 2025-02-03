Why The Eighth-Generation Porsche 911 Is Called The '992'
The story of why the eighth-generation Porsche 911 is called the "992" is complicated. In its early years, Porsche started with a relatively straightforward system, in which model numbers mirrored the internal project designation given to each design, according to Porsche. Even this system came with its own quirks, however. Porsche's first project, a 1931 sedan design, was given the model number "7" instead of "1," so clients wouldn't know the company was just starting out.
Nevertheless, the Porsche 356 was actually the 356th project that Porsche had worked on, even though it was the company's first self-produced automobile. This was not true of the next Porsche vehicle, the first-generation 911, which was originally named the 901 after its project number. Unfortunately for Porsche, carmaker Peugeot had the rights to all three-digit model numbers with a zero in the middle, which led Porsche to change the car's model number from 901 to 911.
As the company abandoned its traditional naming system for the first time, Porsche's model number system became more complicated. In short, the eighth-generation Porsche 911 is called the "992" because it is the successor to the "991" generation. But that does not explain why the 991 and 992 models follow earlier generations named 993, 996, and 997. Confusing, we know.
Why is the eighth-generation Porsche 911 called the '992?'
By the late 1960s and early 70s, Porsche cars with a model number starting with "9" had gained significant name-brand recognition and acclaim. Although 900-based numbers were running out, the company was determined to stick with them, which demanded some flexibility when it came to naming conventions.
By the 1990s, Porsche was up to model number 997, and there was not much room left in the series. If the company continued in sequence, the seventh- and eighth-generation Porsche 911's would have been named "998" and "999," and the next model would have put the company in four-digit territory. This is apparently a place that Porsche does not wish to go, so instead, the company decided to jump backwards and name the seventh- and eighth-generation models the "991" and "992." In an effort to stick with the tradition of three-digit model numbers, Porsche essentially abandoned its earlier (and more logical) convention of naming cars after internal project or design numbers.
It's somewhat ironic that this non-system has caused so much confusion, since it is primarily Porsche enthusiasts who are most concerned about generational designations. But Porsche (and its marketing department) seems to believe that this tortuous numbering system will keep those enthusiasts interested in buying the next 911 in the series ... and the next, and the next. The reality is that the model number of a particular generation of the 911 doesn't make a difference to our appreciation of the vehicle itself, even one with such a long and storied heritage. Just enjoy the drive!