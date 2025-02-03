The story of why the eighth-generation Porsche 911 is called the "992" is complicated. In its early years, Porsche started with a relatively straightforward system, in which model numbers mirrored the internal project designation given to each design, according to Porsche. Even this system came with its own quirks, however. Porsche's first project, a 1931 sedan design, was given the model number "7" instead of "1," so clients wouldn't know the company was just starting out.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Porsche 356 was actually the 356th project that Porsche had worked on, even though it was the company's first self-produced automobile. This was not true of the next Porsche vehicle, the first-generation 911, which was originally named the 901 after its project number. Unfortunately for Porsche, carmaker Peugeot had the rights to all three-digit model numbers with a zero in the middle, which led Porsche to change the car's model number from 901 to 911.

As the company abandoned its traditional naming system for the first time, Porsche's model number system became more complicated. In short, the eighth-generation Porsche 911 is called the "992" because it is the successor to the "991" generation. But that does not explain why the 991 and 992 models follow earlier generations named 993, 996, and 997. Confusing, we know.

Advertisement