Hyundai Ioniq 6 Vs 6 N: What's The Difference Between These EVs?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is the performance-oriented version of the Ioniq 6.The debut 2026 model was unveiled at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but is not yet available for sale or preorder. The Ioniq 6 N incorporates the styling refresh that the 2026 Ioniq 6 will get when it hits the market. The Ioniq 6 N has the same drivetrain that powers the Ioniq 5 N, which in our review proved to be "so much fun, with just enough body roll to communicate exactly how much grip each wheel might (or might not) have while cornering, braking, and accelerating." The primary difference between the Ioniq 5 N and the Ioniq 6 N is the 6 N's lower, more aerodynamic form factor. The Ioniq 6 N also wears a large rear wing and a blacked out lower body. These visual cues are clues to the Ioniq 6 N's performance capabilities, and the model's drivetrain backs up its aggressive appearance.

The 6 N has two electric motors that send 601 horsepower to all four wheels, with an extra 40 horses on tap via the N Grin Boost feature that lasts for up to 10 seconds. The Ioniq 6 N's chassis and suspension have been tweaked for improved handling and response, with electronically-controlled shocks that keep occupants comfortable even during spirited operation. Hyundai has also included paddle shifters that simulate the behavior of a manual transmission. and the N Active Sound mode that adds an appropriate simulated exhaust note. For drifting fans, the N Drift Optimizer allows the driver to customize oversteer, lean and turn angles, and wheelspin via the dashboard touchscreen. Motor Trend got a chance to drive a prototype Ioniq 6 N and estimated its 0-60 time at a knuckle-whitening 2.6 seconds.