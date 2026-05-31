12 Family SUVs That Have Some Serious Power
SUVs fulfill a good range of driving needs for a growing family; you can drop and pick up the kids from school, commute to and from work, go on road trips, and take the occasional off-road journey when you get the chance. In a nutshell, they offer versatility that smaller cars can't match in terms of family needs. With that being said, driving sedans is more fulfilling from a thrill standpoint — they're lighter and have a lower center of gravity, which means you can use the engine power more efficiently.
However, just because you have a family to transport doesn't mean driving has to be boring. You should still be able to fly down an open freeway and give your passengers some excitement from hearing the low snarl of your engine. If that optionality seems up your alley, you're in luck — more automakers agree with this line of reasoning these days.
So, if you're looking for a family SUV with a bit more oomph, we've compiled a list of 12 cars that pack a serious punch. For this article, we're only including SUVs with three-row seating (whether factory or optional). These larger-scale SUVs have their own pros and cons, but they better illustrate the demands of travel with several passengers than a standard five-seater.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 (510hp)
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 may be the least powerful of the 12 selections on our list, but make no mistake — it's no slouch. In terms of sporting ability, it's the top of the automaker's squareback GLE lineup. Its engine is a nine-speed twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 hybrid that churns out 510 ponies when you put pedal to the metal. That translates to a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 4.3 seconds.
Now, it may not be an SUV engineered specifically for sport like the AMG-tuned GLE 63S, which shaves nearly a full second off that time with its 603hp-powered engine. However, the GLE 580 has a more homely feel with a third-row option (especially if you have a larger family). If you feel like you're missing out on the extra power a 63S would provide, the tow capacity numbers say otherwise; they can both tug 7,700 pounds with proper equipment. That's more than most mid-size campers weigh when empty.
Naturally, you'd expect greedy fuel consumption to match the performance needs, so the GLE 580's estimate of 17 mpg combined is no surprise. For the starting MSRP of $90,000, it's certainly on the upper end of the price spectrum for a luxury midsize SUV, but it's considerably cheaper than the 63S with comparable performance.
2026 Land Rover Defender 110 V8 (518 hp)
The Land Rover Defender has many models and trims to choose from, with its engine quartet covering a wide range from 296 hp in the base Defender 110 to a quick 626 hp in the performance-enhanced Octa flagship. However, the Octa seats only five passengers; per the qualifiers we stated earlier, we're covering the next-best engine on the menu, the P525 5.0-liter supercharged V8.
This powertrain calls the Defender 90 and Defender 110 home, and it makes 518 hp. The Defender 90, like the Octa, only seats five passengers. That's why we've opted for the Defender 110 — it's got the same capabilities in a family-friendly body. 0-60 mph is a little sleepy at 5.1 seconds, but the maximum towing capacity comes in at 8,200 lbs.
That mark is good enough for second place on this entire list, despite its comparatively small horsepower. If you like to go off-road with heavy equipment like a bowrider or a jet ski, the $120,000 Defender 110 V8 might be the SUV for you. Before you decide, though, there are some things you should know before buying one, like what you can expect with its reliability and fuel efficiency.
2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS 550 (536 hp)
The first purely electric car on this list, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 550 4MATIC picks up the baton for the German automaker from the GLE 580. According to the manufacturer, the EQS 550 hits 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, but testing from Car and Driver shows that you can get it to go even faster. C&D used an extrapolation from the mechanically similar EQS580 4MATIC, which clocked in at 4 seconds flat.
It's only natural to wonder what such power means for charging frequency and range, considering the EQS's electric nature. With the 550, the 118-kWh battery is good for 317 miles according to EPA estimates. That mark is decent, but it's quite some distance from the EVs at the top of the food chain. It's not the strongest vehicle for towing either; its capacity tops out at just 3,500 lbs.
Nevertheless, family SUVs are not just for lugging weight — you should consider comfort, and that's where the EQS 550 finds its edge, along with its brisk pace. Both models in the EQS lineup are standard five-seaters, but there's an option to extend to seven. It's no secret that third-row seats can be some of the most cramped spaces to occupy as an adult — they're notoriously uncomfortable. In the EQS 550's case, though, there's 32 and 35 inches of leg and headroom respectively, which is spacious enough to seat regular-sized adults. The 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS 550 has a starting MSRP of $112,450.
2026 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P550e (543hp)
Electric cars these days register pretty high marks in the horsepower department. That characteristic includes hybrids like the Range Rover Sport P550e — we reviewed last year's edition — as the combined output of its electric and gasoline powertrain comes in at 543 hp this year. Compared to the GLE 580, though, that advantage in ponies doesn't translate to more speed; the P550e's 0-60 mph acceleration clocks in at 4.7 seconds compared to the former's 4.3.
If you prefer sportier builds, the 0.4-second difference is considerable at that price range, but it can be explained given the P550e's chunky body. At 6,444 lbs, it's a thousand pounds and change heavier than the GLE 580, so the 3.0-liter inline-6 engine works a lot harder to get you up to speed. Another thing to note for direct comparisons is the towing capacity. You don't typically spot Range Rovers hauling campers and other equipment, but it's nice to know that if push comes to shove, your car can handle what you need it to. The P550e can tow just over 6,600 lbs, which is over a thousand less than the Mercedes-Benz.
That's a surprising figure, especially since the P550e is so much heavier than the GLE 580. However, it has its boons too: The electric 160 kWh motor provides drivers with a range of 53 miles to go with the EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined, so you can get more power for less cost in the long run.
2026 BMW Alpina XB7 (631hp)
Typically, the M trims of BMW's models are the sporty ones, designed for drivers who get a thrill from pressing the throttle. The X7 breaks away from this mold since it doesn't have an M version, but the XB7 steps in to fill the gap. Its engine is a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 that makes 631 ponies, which presents a healthy increment over our last entry, the P550e. It's not just powerful on paper either — Edmunds testing reported a 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.1 seconds, although official numbers from BMW have this metric at 3.9.
The only barrier in the XB7's case is its exclusivity: The 2026 model marks the end of the production run as Alpina breaks off into a standalone brand, and only 120 units are available for purchase in the United States and Canada. Beyond that, it's pricey — you'll need to shell out a minimum of $156,000. The other options in the X7 lineup aren't all that far behind the Alpina, either. The M60i sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that pounds pavement with 523 hp, which is a higher mark than the GLE 580. Admittedly, it's the extra tuning from the luxury brand that turns the XB7 into the performance hog it is, but the M60i is no slouch in the acceleration department at 4.5 seconds.
The Alpina XB7 may have over 100hp on its M60i cousin, but the production exclusivity and the approximately $40,000 price chasm between the two might make the M60i a more realistic choice for fun with the family.
2026 Volvo EX90 (670hp)
Most of the options on our list to this point have had a recurring theme: power at a premium. Buying an SUV with all that power under its hood can run well into the six-figure mark, but the Volvo EX90 brings a different profile in that regard. It's still on the pricey end of things — its MSRP starts at $78,090. Comparatively, though, it's a budget option in the large luxury SUV playing field.
The budget proposition doesn't affect its output, especially in the Ultra trim, which is powered by the Twin Motor Performance powertrain. While the single and twin motors make 329 and 449 hp respectively for the lower trims, the Twin Motor Performance outputs 670 ponies. That's a world of difference in speed and power — it hits 60 mph in four seconds flat according to Volvo's specifications, where the other two powertrains took 6.6 and 5.3 seconds respectively.
In terms of range, you can squeeze out 305 miles on either of the twin engine configurations; they're powered by a 106-kWh battery that you can juice from 10 to 80 percent in about 22 minutes with DC fast charging. For your towing needs, the EX90 can safely tug a maximum payload of 4,850 lbs, a mark that puts it ahead of comparable electric competitors like the EQS but behind the P550e.
2026 Cadillac Escalade V (682hp)
As far as cars go, the Escalade moniker is synonymous with size. It's big, heavy, and most importantly for your ownership, spacious. Any engine powering an SUV like the Escalade needs to be powerful by default, and the 2026 Escalade V — the top of the range for the full-size luxury SUV line — is no different. Where the base option's powertrain is a 420 hp V8, the V-series has more heat in its furnace: A 6.2-liter V8 that makes 682 hp.
That difference in power is stark in terms of speed. The base Escalade isn't the quickest SUV out there, as it takes over 6 seconds to hit 60 mph. Edmunds testing had this mark at 6.7, while Car and Driver, who extrapolated from a 2025 model, hit 6 seconds flat. In comparison, the Escalade V reaches that speed mark in just 4.4 seconds. Considering the Escalade's weight — it's another big boy at 6,352 lbs — that's a lot of power propelling it, even if it doesn't feel as quick as some of the other cars on this list.
Towing capacity depends on the V-trim you're looking at; the V can pull 7,200 lbs, while the ESV has a maximum payload of 7,000. The ESV's engine capabilities are the same, but it has a much longer wheelbase that extends legroom in the third row by 1.8 inches and cargo space behind it by about 16 cubic feet, which makes a world of difference in seven-seater vehicles. The 2026 Cadillac Escalade V has an MSRP of $168,000.
2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (710hp)
You may know the Dodge brand as the originator of the Ram pickup series these days. After all, the Ram 3500 has one of the select few cars with better value retention than a Toyota 4Runner. Dependability and performance form big parts of that distinction, and if you're looking for a family SUV that packs a big punch performance-wise, the Hellcat Jailbreak should be on your list. It's a midsize entry powered by a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 that produces 710 hp.
With such a high number of ponies at your disposal, you can expect two things: Blistering speed and an equally dizzying rate of fuel consumption. The Hellcat Jailbreak hits 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds, which to this point is by far the quickest on the list. To match the acceleration, the Jailbreak comes with big Brembo brakes to bring you to a safe, controlled stop. The performance metrics mean you have more juice to play with for towing purposes. You can safely tow up to 8,700 lbs of payload with a Jailbreak, which is well above what most competitors can muster up.
The obvious tradeoff comes in EPA estimates of a meager 13 mpg combined — that's below the mark you'd expect for midsize SUVs. If you're hunting for peak performance and towing, the Jailbreak will set you back an MSRP of $80,990.
2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ (750hp)
We spoke about the Escalade's capabilities earlier. The V-series was the case study, but there's an even more powerful option up Cadillac's sleeve: the battery-powered luxury IQ model. It features a 205-kWh rated livewire that produces 750 hp in Velocity Max mode — which can get you a decent range of 465 miles, according to automaker estimates. That coverage makes it the longest-range electric SUV on the market in 2026, so you'll get to enjoy your engine's power for quite some time on a full charge.
Despite the 750 hp mark, it's actually slower out of the blocks than the gas-powered Escalade V and the lesser-charged Volvo EX90. Cadillac has the official 0-60 mph time at 4.7 seconds, although this number can vary due to weather conditions, given its powertrain. The slower pace can be explained; it's nearly 50% heavier than the V-trim with a curb weight of 9,120 lbs.
The added heft brings some challenges that you'll need to note, though. First, the wheels measure 24 inches — the largest ever on an Escalade — so the ride quality can get rough at times. Second, per Edmunds testing, the IQ ate up more road when braking from 60 mph than its class average. That means you'll likely have to recalibrate your senses on when to apply the brakes as you get used to driving the IQ, and that's not a small adjustment to make. If you don't mind those challenges, you'll find the Escalade IQ on sale from an MSRP of $127,405.
2026 Tesla Model X Plaid (1020hp)
The first SUV on this list to cross the 1,000-hp mark, the Tesla Model X Plaid highlights the ability of electric vehicles to churn out raw power. The base Model X has a more-than-decent dual-motor powertrain that produces 670 hp, which is good enough to blitz through 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. However, the Plaid trim's tri motor design takes things to the next level with its 1,020 hp configuration, clocking 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Surprisingly, the horsepower gulf between the two trims doesn't show up in towing capacity; they're dead even at 5,000 lbs. At first glance, that number might not appear particularly impressive, but it's above average for an electric SUV. In terms of range, the Plaid gives you fewer miles at 335 than the base trim's 352, according to Tesla's claims. That's to be expected considering the level of burn the Plaid traveling at such high speeds is bound to generate, though.
All in all, the Plaid's main value proposition is the burst of acceleration that it has up its sleeves. If that's enough for you, it has an MSRP starting at $116,380, while the base is about $15,000 cheaper.
2026 Rivian R1S (1025hp)
Rivian's reimagination of the R1S last year saw the Quad-Motor battery transcend four figures of horsepower for its 2026 model. The previous version supplied by Bosch was no pushover of its own right, with the battery capable of making 835 hp — enough to hit 60 mph in just over three seconds. With the new design reaching 1,025 hp, it has an even quicker zip to it at 2.6 seconds. You'd need to activate Launch mode to reach that level of speed, and Rivian warns that you shouldn't do that on public roads.
Those numbers and the need for a warning should tell you one thing: this car was engineered with racing in mind. That's evident in the RAD Tuner and Kick Turn additions to the Gen 2 formula, features that add extra accelerating power and drift capabilities to a battery that was already near the top of the line. To give you some more context, an R1T won the 2023 Rebelle Rally and the 2024 Pikes Peak Climb with these same features.
You'd think this level of power would have implications on the range, and you wouldn't be wrong. Where the Escalade IQ gives drivers 465 miles on a full charge, the Rivian R1S' range is capped at 374 miles — although you could stretch that number to 400 by driving in Conserve mode. A Quad-Motor R1S will cost you $121,990.
2026 Lucid Gravity Dream Edition (1070hp)
If you've come this far, chances are you're looking for the most powerful family SUV that's available on the market at the moment. That title currently belongs to the Lucid Gravity Dream Edition, as its 123-kWh battery outmatches the Rivian R1S by 45 points to produce 1070 ponies. However, that translates to a 0-60 mph time of just 3.1 seconds, which is actually closer to the Dodge Durango Hellcat Jailbreak's 3.5 than to either of the R1S or the Model X Plaid.
It's still plenty quick, though, and Lucid claims it can tow a 6,000 lbs payload at maximum capacity. The only problem: It's a limited edition vehicle. Fortunately, its publicly available sibling trim, the Grand Touring, holds its own pretty well if you opt for it. That version uses the same 123-kWh battery power to make 838 hp, good enough to clock 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
So, despite the gulf in horsepower between the trims, you're technically not missing out on too much in terms of raw speed if you can't get your hands on the Dream Edition. The Grand Touring will set you back $96,550, with the Dream Edition wearing a $141,550 price tag.