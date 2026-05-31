12 Family SUVs That Have Some Serious Power

SUVs fulfill a good range of driving needs for a growing family; you can drop and pick up the kids from school, commute to and from work, go on road trips, and take the occasional off-road journey when you get the chance. In a nutshell, they offer versatility that smaller cars can't match in terms of family needs. With that being said, driving sedans is more fulfilling from a thrill standpoint — they're lighter and have a lower center of gravity, which means you can use the engine power more efficiently.

However, just because you have a family to transport doesn't mean driving has to be boring. You should still be able to fly down an open freeway and give your passengers some excitement from hearing the low snarl of your engine. If that optionality seems up your alley, you're in luck — more automakers agree with this line of reasoning these days.

So, if you're looking for a family SUV with a bit more oomph, we've compiled a list of 12 cars that pack a serious punch. For this article, we're only including SUVs with three-row seating (whether factory or optional). These larger-scale SUVs have their own pros and cons, but they better illustrate the demands of travel with several passengers than a standard five-seater.