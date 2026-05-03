5 Cars With Better Resale Value Than The Toyota 4Runner

When you think of reliable car manufacturers, Toyota likely springs to mind. Reliability means low maintenance costs, few (if any) surprise breakdowns, and, hopefully, a tidy premium when you sell on the second-hand market. The latter's especially important in light of the wave of rising car prices. We just saw the cost of buying a used car climb to its highest figure since 2023, and new cars aren't faring any differently.

There's no indication that these pricey marks will plateau any time soon, so if you're looking out for a new ride, you're probably going to need all the extra dollars you can get. If you drive the Toyota 4Runner, for instance, chances are you'll recoup a significant percentage of your initial investment. CarEdge reports the mid-size SUV retains 68.8% of its residual value, or in other words, loses 31.2%, after seven years.

However, as impressive as that mark is, the 4Runner isn't the best value holder in the automotive market. In fact, there are six car models that better retain their value. For this article, though, we'll only discuss five — one vehicle, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, only edges the 4Runner by 0.1, so we won't discuss it here.