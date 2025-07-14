13 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Land Rover Defender (New Or Used)

Ask most enthusiasts to name the most iconic off-road brands, and alongside its longtime rival Jeep, Land Rover will always crop up in the conversation. From its inception, Land Rover has churned out vehicles that excel on rough terrain, although many of its earlier vehicles were far from comfortable when drivers got back on the road. Recent models from the brand are a much more refined affair, with even the iconic Defender having been subject to a reinvention that saw it transformed from an old-school workhorse into an upscale luxury SUV.

Despite that transformation, it hasn't lost sight of its roots. It's still capable of conquering virtually any kind of terrain that a driver can throw at it, and that dual personality has made it popular among buyers looking for a highly versatile SUV. The Defender doesn't come cheap, either in new or used form, but its charms more than justify its premium pricing. Whether you're looking for a shiny new Defender or a used example that's already seen its fair share of muddy trails, we've rounded up 13 things you should know before you head to a dealership.