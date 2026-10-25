11 Cool Mini-Gadgets You May Not Realize Exist

Most wireless chargers aren't really wireless, as you'd still need a cable to pull power from an outlet to the charging unit. The upcoming Maglynx MagSafe Charger might be one of the few exceptions, as it plugs directly into an outlet, eliminating the need for a cable. Your compatible devices, like iPhones or AirPods, then attach magnetically and remain suspended against the wall alongside the charger.

With everything connected and charging, the outlet area basically becomes a minimalist charging dock. Once you're done wirelessly charging your device, you unplug the Maglynx, fold the retractable prongs, and throw it in your pocket or bag for on-the-go use. There's a slightly more advanced model (Maglynx Pro) that supports Apple Watch charging above the main charging pad — plus a USB-C port if you want to charge other devices.

The upgraded model is particularly useful if you want a single charger for all your devices on the go. It lets you charge both wireless- and wired-charging devices, like headphones and tablets. At the time of writing, the Maglynx is yet to be released, and there's still no official release date. It's been plagued by delays, so it's just a waiting game for now. The idea isn't bad at all — if it does eventually see the light of day, it's one of those minimalist gadgets that would be hard to resist if you want to reduce clutter around your workspace or in your backpack.