Mondo Robotics Beni Review: Good Tiny Robot Camera Bones, But Not Quite Great

When I first saw a video of Modo Robotics's Beni robot, I didn't really know what to make of it. I just knew that I wanted to play with it. It's adorable. But I wasn't sure that was enough. Adorable is great, but how functional it is becomes a much more important question.

I spent a good amount of time with Beni playing with it to see if I could figure out who this was for. As it turns out, I should have paid closer attention to that first video I watched, because it told me then and there, but there's more.

Right off the bat, I can tell you that this is simultaneously a fun and fundamentally flawed robot. It's still adorable, it does fun little tricks, is easy to set up and control, but its main job has a major shortcoming that absolutely has to be addressed before I can recommend it. For now, I've been using Mondo Robotic's Beni robot for a few weeks, and this is my review.