We Tested A Segway Max G3 Plus As A Vacation Scooter: Scoot For Fun, Not For Transport

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Road trips are fun — getting out there and seeing the country from the windshield of your car is a great way to see the sights an airplane normally flies past without a second thought. Plus, they can me a more economical way to travel even if it is slower than a plane or a train. After all, you can haul all your belongings with you; that is, of course, assuming that a big scooter isn't taking up a big portion of your hatch. That's the situation my family and I found ourselves in when I decided that the Segway Max G3 Plus scooter would be traveling with us.

I figured it'd be a great way to get around town if I was exploring by myself, or if we just needed to shoot out for a quick trip somewhere. I was right and I was wrong.

I was wrong because it took up a ton of room in the car and wasn't terribly convenient to keep in our hotel room. It wasn't much easier than just going to the car and going out to get whatever I needed. But I was right, because all told it was a lot more fun. Indeed, even zipping around my neighborhood before and since vacation has been simply delightful with this scooter. I've been using a review sample of the Segway Ninebot G3 Plus scooter for three weeks and this is how it went.