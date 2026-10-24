5 Modern Convertible SUVs That Are Made For Year-Round Use

Available for only four years, the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet was introduced to the North American market in 2011. Nissan lauded it as the world's first all-wheel-drive convertible crossover. We were lucky enough to be invited to a Nissan showcase in Dallas to get first-hand experience behind the wheel. Prices started at $47,200.

Nissan wanted people to rethink what a convertible could be: spacious enough for four adults, ample cargo space, a heightened seating position, and the ability to thrive in rainy and slick weather. The CrossCabriolet only came in one fully-loaded trim, which included HID headlights, 370Z-inspired LED taillights, quilted heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, Bose surround sound, GPS navigation, and a rearview backup camera. The top-down cargo space measures 7.6 cubic feet, enough to fit two bags of golf clubs. With the top up, capacity expands to 12.3 cubic feet.

Although it shares its V6 powertrain (rated for 265 hp and 248 lb-ft), AWD, and Xtronic CVT transmission with the standard Murano, almost everything behind the A-pillar was unique to the CrossCab. The doors are 7.9 inches longer to allow for backseat access. The B-pillars have been removed entirely. The roof, which offers one-touch functionality, was fully insulated for sound deadening and year-round comfort. It features a primary glass rear window along with a plastic secondary, upper window that allowed pop-up roll bars to deploy and penetrate through in the event of a rollover (and acted as a skylight on nicer days). Nissan even managed to have the coefficient of drag with the roof up nearly identical to the four-door hardtop model (just 0.39 Cd versus 0.37 Cd, respectively).