The 60th Anniversary Bronco Is A Sweet Throwback To The Original - Here's What To Know

It's hard to believe, but the Ford Bronco turned 60 years old on August 11, 2025, and Ford whipped up a special edition to celebrate just that occasion. The Bronco's legacy is one which helped shape SUV culture to this day, being one of the few worthy opponents to the early Jeep CJ. Like the CJ, the early-model Bronco prioritized a spartan, no-frills experience, with removable doors and top, a bathtub-like body with minimal features, and outstanding off-road capability. Over the years, however, it's a nameplate which has graced a variety of vehicles, from those early compact utility vehicles, to full-size trucks in the '80s and '90s.

Such a long and storied legacy naturally deserves some recognition after such a milestone of 60 years, and Ford was happy to oblige with the 2026 Bronco 60th Anniversary Package. Obviously one shouldn't expect the truest buggy-like experience of the original; this is still a 2026 model year car, after all, so temper your expectations there. Nevertheless, it's still an incredibly capable off-roader (it should be, it's a Bronco), and offers the full range of extras of any other top-shelf Ford truck.

Does it redefine the Bronco as we know it? Not exactly. Nor does it overdo it on the nostalgia, either: Most of the details are small Easter eggs, something which the Bronco lineup has proven itself as particularly suited to pulling off. This particular edition does contain some additional features inside and out, however, which should tickle the more detail-oriented owners. Let's have a closer look under the hood.