The 60th Anniversary Bronco Is A Sweet Throwback To The Original - Here's What To Know
It's hard to believe, but the Ford Bronco turned 60 years old on August 11, 2025, and Ford whipped up a special edition to celebrate just that occasion. The Bronco's legacy is one which helped shape SUV culture to this day, being one of the few worthy opponents to the early Jeep CJ. Like the CJ, the early-model Bronco prioritized a spartan, no-frills experience, with removable doors and top, a bathtub-like body with minimal features, and outstanding off-road capability. Over the years, however, it's a nameplate which has graced a variety of vehicles, from those early compact utility vehicles, to full-size trucks in the '80s and '90s.
Such a long and storied legacy naturally deserves some recognition after such a milestone of 60 years, and Ford was happy to oblige with the 2026 Bronco 60th Anniversary Package. Obviously one shouldn't expect the truest buggy-like experience of the original; this is still a 2026 model year car, after all, so temper your expectations there. Nevertheless, it's still an incredibly capable off-roader (it should be, it's a Bronco), and offers the full range of extras of any other top-shelf Ford truck.
Does it redefine the Bronco as we know it? Not exactly. Nor does it overdo it on the nostalgia, either: Most of the details are small Easter eggs, something which the Bronco lineup has proven itself as particularly suited to pulling off. This particular edition does contain some additional features inside and out, however, which should tickle the more detail-oriented owners. Let's have a closer look under the hood.
The mechanical changes
First off, let's answer the question of whether or not this Bronco can actually hang with other high-spec models, and the answer is yes. Under that nostalgic skin rests a 2026 Bronco Outer Banks with a Sasquatch Package; considerably bolstering its off-road capability with features like factory front and rear electronic locking diffs, aggressive final drive ratio, lift kit with factory 35-inch Goodyear rugged-terrain tires, and Ford's Advanced 4x4 system. This is a formidable beast of a truck, available with either the base 2.3L turbocharged or 2.7L twin-turbo EcoBoost. Sadly, Ford confirmed that this is, in fact, based off the Outer Banks model, which means no manual transmission option, even with the base 2.3L engine.
Aside from the lack of a third pedal, what else can one expect of the Outer Banks? According to the Ford configurator, the Outer Banks Bronco comes with various conveniences including Ford CoPilot 360, which has various functions such as auto-dimming headlights, lane-detection, blind spot information system, and so on. Additionally, the Outer Banks features other add-ons like rear parking sensors, front heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. In short, this isn't just a capable off-roader, but a comfortable one at that, like all the best Ford Broncos have been through the years.
All this couples with the otherwise redesigned Bronco exterior, meant to appeal to a more nostalgia-fueled crowd, especially in the front end. But that's not all for the Anniversary Package, you'll be getting various small details as well.
What distinguishes the Anniversary Package from a normal Outer Banks with Sasquatch Package
The most obvious difference between a standard Bronco with all those aforementioned features and an Anniversary Package is the paintwork: Wimbledon White, to be precise. Wimbledon White is a historically-significant paint job for Ford, used on several of the company's most famous vehicles, such as the original Shelby GT-350 — arguably one of the best-looking Mustangs ever produced — and the Bronco itself, of course. The Anniversary Edition features exactly two paint jobs: Wimbledon White with red accents, and Ruby Red with a Wimbledon White roof and white accents.
Those accents include a special decal package with "60" labels along either side, plus Vermillion Red center-caps on the bespoke wheels which harken back to the original's; they're inlaid with the bucking bronco decal along with "1966" on the top. Most of the accents on the interior carry over this design language, sporting red accents in the lettering and grab handles, plus a commemorative plaque prominently sat in the center console. Lastly, the Anniversary Package features various unique logos, including the fender side plate and exterior lettering, all of which are done in Vermillion Red.
As for the verdict: It's effectively a cosmetic package loaded with details and Easter eggs throughout, a perfect truck for someone looking for something with a wink and nod to the juggernauts of old, without sacrificing modern amenities to do it. Moreover, being a Bronco, it's right at home in its natural habitat of anywhere but pavement, possibly the best homage to the original it can be.