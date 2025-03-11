20 Of The Coolest Easter Eggs On The Ford Bronco

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco returned in 2021 to much fanfare. There had been many questions about the real reason Ford Bronco was discontinued after O.J. Simpson's murder trial, with millions having watched the infamous 1994 police chase on live TV. Over two decades later, those scenes had become a distant memory, but the Bronco hadn't been forgotten, and its fans celebrated its return. This time around, the rugged SUV came with modern upgrades and something else — more than a few really cool Easter eggs that paid tribute to its past.

Advertisement

From the retro Ford Bronco Heritage Edition to the Wildtrak model, there are Easter eggs hidden in Broncos' interiors and exteriors, just waiting to be found. Whether you're a fan of taking your Bronco off-road or do most of your driving in he city, these hidden treasures are a subtle wink to those in the know. Some are so easy to find, you may stumble upon them as you go about your daily life, while you'll have to put in a little more effort to find others.

For example, the tiny bigfoot on trim badges of Broncos with the Sasquatch package is pretty easy to find, while the "Bronco EST. 1966" hidden behind the rear bumper license plate is more challenging. If you're observant, you might just spot a few of these cool Easter eggs where you least expected to find them.

Advertisement