20 Of The Coolest Easter Eggs On The Ford Bronco
After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco returned in 2021 to much fanfare. There had been many questions about the real reason Ford Bronco was discontinued after O.J. Simpson's murder trial, with millions having watched the infamous 1994 police chase on live TV. Over two decades later, those scenes had become a distant memory, but the Bronco hadn't been forgotten, and its fans celebrated its return. This time around, the rugged SUV came with modern upgrades and something else — more than a few really cool Easter eggs that paid tribute to its past.
From the retro Ford Bronco Heritage Edition to the Wildtrak model, there are Easter eggs hidden in Broncos' interiors and exteriors, just waiting to be found. Whether you're a fan of taking your Bronco off-road or do most of your driving in he city, these hidden treasures are a subtle wink to those in the know. Some are so easy to find, you may stumble upon them as you go about your daily life, while you'll have to put in a little more effort to find others.
For example, the tiny bigfoot on trim badges of Broncos with the Sasquatch package is pretty easy to find, while the "Bronco EST. 1966" hidden behind the rear bumper license plate is more challenging. If you're observant, you might just spot a few of these cool Easter eggs where you least expected to find them.
Tributes to the Bronco's legacy
In the lead-up to the new Bronco's debut, Paul Wraith, its chief designer, explained the Easter Eggs to Motor Authority: "Our Easter eggs are not playful, or cartoonish, or jokey, but are there to provide background or heritage on the vehicle." One way is with a bucking bronco symbol engraved in the plastic along the edge of the LED daytime running lights, and another in the middle of the light fixture in the rear of the car.
Another, a bit harder to find, is behind the fuel tank door, where you'll find a visual representation of how much the SUV has changed over the years: the phrase "EST. 1966," along with silhouettes of the early Bronco models — U13 roadster, U14 half-cab, and U15 wagon. You'll also find Bronco silhouettes scattered around its interior: on the Bronco's GOAT mode switch, center screen, traction-control off button, air-recirculation button, hood-release switch, and the disclaimer sticker inside the door.
There's also a Bronco silhouette on the sticker inside every door warning that the removal of doors is for offroad use only. If you open the glass window on the back of the Bronco Sport you'll find a picture of a 1960s Bronco. Above the front seat on the passenger side of the vehicle you'll find a depiction of mountains with the coordinates: 34.5261 N, 116.75685 W, which point to Bronco Knoll in Johnson Valley, California, site of the Ford-sponsored King of the Hammers off-road race.
Functional design elements
While Easter eggs can be a lot of fun, they can also serve more practical purposes, something the Bronco has done extremely well. One example can be found on the raised trail sights on the front fenders, reminiscent of the peaked fenders on the 1966 Bronco. When you first look at them, you might think they're just part of the SUV's design. But they're really tie-downs with a 150-pound weight limit that double as a handy reference for lining up the vehicle's corners while off-roading. Whether you're using them to tie down your gear or to navigate tight trails with precision, this Easter egg is a great example of how the Bronco's design often offers more than meets the eye.
Another Easter egg with a functional purpose is the rear tie-down loops inside the trunk. You'll find a lasso symbol on these tiedown loops, letting you know exactly what they are. While they're meant to secure your cargo, the design is a throwback to the Bronco's Western heritage.
If that's not enough functionality for you, there are also bolts throughout the SUV that have "Bronco" written on them. While they may seem like just another part of the hardware, they're actually designed to let you know that the component they're attached to is accessory-ready and removable.
Fun details
There are a lot of fun Bronco facts every Ford enthusiast should know, and the many Easter eggs located throughout the SUV will help you learn them. One is right in front of you, on a control you use every day — the automatic gear shift. It's easy to miss this Easter egg because many of us don't carefully inspect our car's the gear shift. However, if you look closely at Broncos with the 10-speed automatic transmission, you'll see a kicking bronco logo with an American-flag logo because the SUV is made in Michigan.
You'll have to do some hunting to find the next Easter egg, hidden in the front wheel wells. If you look closely, you'll see the phrase "Lift Me Baby" etched into the fender liners. This may refer to off-road customization culture, where lifting a Bronco is a common modification, or it could be the automaker's way of challenging drivers to get out and explore.
Our last Easter egg is one of the easiest to find, and you might notice it as soon as you're ready to start your Bronco for the first time. The push-to-start button has a design that mimics its front headlights. It ties together the SUV's branding, showing off its unique style even in the smallest features. Through all of these Easter eggs, Ford's designers ensured that the Bronco isn't just another SUV. It's a vehicle with character, adventure, and a sense of humor built in.