What Is Goat Mode On A Ford Bronco? (And How To Use It)

The Ford Bronco has moved beyond nostalgia, acquiring a strong reputation for off-road capability. While its hardcore 4x4 drivetrain, body-on-frame construction, and locking differentials are often rightly credited for enabling the Bronco to conquer difficult terrain, there are other off-road technologies that complement these systems to make the Bronco capable enough to cope with whatever any area throws at it.

One such feature is GOAT mode, which stands for Goes Over Any type of Terrain. As the name suggests, GOAT mode improves driving performance and control on various terrain types by placing the Bronco in special modes that let the compact SUV cope with everything from mud to snow, sand, and rocks.

GOAT mode was first introduced on the 2021 Ford Bronco to help take its already extreme off-road capability up a notch. It offers some combination of 10 possible modes for common driving conditions – Normal, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, Sand, Slippery, Eco, Sport, Baja, Off-Road and Tow/Haul. All of these presets work alongside other incredible amenities that help make the Bronco the ultimate off-road beast. The limited-edition Ford Bronco Heritage model, as a case in point, combines a two-speed 4x4 system with the selectable drive modes available through the GOAT system, along with front and rear locking differential, an electronically detachable stability bar, as well as 35-inch mud-terrain tires.

