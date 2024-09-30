What Is Goat Mode On A Ford Bronco? (And How To Use It)
The Ford Bronco has moved beyond nostalgia, acquiring a strong reputation for off-road capability. While its hardcore 4x4 drivetrain, body-on-frame construction, and locking differentials are often rightly credited for enabling the Bronco to conquer difficult terrain, there are other off-road technologies that complement these systems to make the Bronco capable enough to cope with whatever any area throws at it.
One such feature is GOAT mode, which stands for Goes Over Any type of Terrain. As the name suggests, GOAT mode improves driving performance and control on various terrain types by placing the Bronco in special modes that let the compact SUV cope with everything from mud to snow, sand, and rocks.
GOAT mode was first introduced on the 2021 Ford Bronco to help take its already extreme off-road capability up a notch. It offers some combination of 10 possible modes for common driving conditions – Normal, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, Sand, Slippery, Eco, Sport, Baja, Off-Road and Tow/Haul. All of these presets work alongside other incredible amenities that help make the Bronco the ultimate off-road beast. The limited-edition Ford Bronco Heritage model, as a case in point, combines a two-speed 4x4 system with the selectable drive modes available through the GOAT system, along with front and rear locking differential, an electronically detachable stability bar, as well as 35-inch mud-terrain tires.
How to use the Goat mode on a Ford Bronco
Ford's GOAT mode system is pretty straightforward to use. To switch between modes, look for the terrain management system dial by the right side of the driver's seat — it's typically labeled as "GOAT Modes." From there, you can adjust the dial to swap from default (Normal) to your desired setting; the dashboard display will reflect the selected mode as you move through the various settings. Normal mode is ideal if you're looking for the best combination of performance and efficiency for everyday driving, whereas the Eco mode is great for when you want to further increase fuel efficiency. The Slippery mode is beneficial for improved slippery road control.
Keep in mind, however, that the GOAT modes you get will vary, depending on your specific Bronco trim level. The Ford Bronco Everglades, for example, is eligible for Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Mud/Ruts. That means it does not offer Baja, Off-Road, and Tow/Haul modes – the last two of which are Bronco Raptor-specific features. The Raptor also comes with Baja, Rock Crawl, Slippery, Normal, and Sport modes. Normal, Eco, Slippery, Sand, and Mud/Ruts modes are the most common GOAT modes, as they are available on nearly all Bronco models.