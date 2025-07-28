5 Of The Best-Looking Mustangs Ford Has Ever Made

If there's one American car which has captivated the hearts of automotive enthusiasts worldwide, it's the Ford Mustang. And that's no accident — the compact size, budget-conscious price-point, choice of potent powerplants, all these factors and more add up to a truly exceptional vehicle. So much so, in fact, that an entire subclass grew from its development: namely, the Pony Car. Cars in this category feature a certain ubiquitous appearance, typically boasting midsize two-door platforms, small-block V8s, and so on.

This classic style first gained real traction in the United States with the Mustang's original debut, and the first Pony Car has remained in production ever since. With such a long production run, naturally the Mustang underwent multiple generations, dozens of facelifts, and even greater amounts of variety accounting for special editions. As such, there's virtually guaranteed to be a Mustang to suit most enthusiasts' specific tastes, and this list is by far incomplete as a result.

Another caveat is that this list will only account for Mustangs that left Ford and Ford-subsidiary factories as-is, so no modified vehicles, Saleen models, concept cars, and so on. Every Mustang will also be compared with its contemporaries, as opposed to a modern perspective; thus, a mid-'60s car will be judged on mid-'60s standards, for example. Lastly, being that this is an opinion-piece, we acknowledge that it's hardly fair to judge such a broad range of vehicles with a subjective standard; there are countless other Mustangs that remain head-turners. Every Ford Mustang body style features its own unique styling choices, and some preferences may not align. Because of their disparity, this list is in no particular order, and instead views each Mustang in relation to other cars of its era. All that aside, let's dive into the list.