4 Car Brands Keeping Convertibles Alive In 2026

Some drivers prefer a quiet, peaceful environment where they can relax on their morning commute, listen to a podcast, and sip their coffee. Others like to hear the roar of the engine, blast their music as a morning wake-up call or, for a lucky few, feel the wind in their hair and the sun on their face as they enjoy unobstructed, panoramic views.

There are a few areas of the U.S. where owning a convertible simply doesn't make any sense, but for most Americans, the weather cooperates at least some of the time. Our appetite for convertibles has declined over the last 20 years, though they remain more popular in sunny climates like California. Convertibles comprise only about .6% of all new cars sold in U.S., down from about 2% of all sales in the mid-2000s.

It's hard to pin down why many drivers don't favor the convertible anymore, but it may simply come down to practicality and affordability. SUVs are popular because they can be driven in winter weather and have plenty of cargo and passenger space, and the rise of large, panoramic sunroofs can give even the largest SUV that open-top feeling. But there's nothing quite like the rush of wind and engine sound filling your ears. If you're in the market for a new convertible, here are four car brands that still offer these open-air cruisers.