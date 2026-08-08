4 Car Brands Keeping Convertibles Alive In 2026
Some drivers prefer a quiet, peaceful environment where they can relax on their morning commute, listen to a podcast, and sip their coffee. Others like to hear the roar of the engine, blast their music as a morning wake-up call or, for a lucky few, feel the wind in their hair and the sun on their face as they enjoy unobstructed, panoramic views.
There are a few areas of the U.S. where owning a convertible simply doesn't make any sense, but for most Americans, the weather cooperates at least some of the time. Our appetite for convertibles has declined over the last 20 years, though they remain more popular in sunny climates like California. Convertibles comprise only about .6% of all new cars sold in U.S., down from about 2% of all sales in the mid-2000s.
It's hard to pin down why many drivers don't favor the convertible anymore, but it may simply come down to practicality and affordability. SUVs are popular because they can be driven in winter weather and have plenty of cargo and passenger space, and the rise of large, panoramic sunroofs can give even the largest SUV that open-top feeling. But there's nothing quite like the rush of wind and engine sound filling your ears. If you're in the market for a new convertible, here are four car brands that still offer these open-air cruisers.
Ford
If the first car that comes to mind when you think about convertibles is the Ford Mustang, you're probably not alone! First introduced in 1964, the "pony car" is still available today in both hardtop (dubbed fastback by Ford) and convertible models. The 2026 Ford Mustang Convertible starts at $40,440. Despite placing fourth out of five in its Sports Cars category, U.S. News & World Report calls the Mustang "[f]ast, fun and track-ready even in base model form." The entry-level model has a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 315 horsepower. Inside, don't expect much from the back seats, but the front seats are comfortable even for tall individuals, and embossed patterns give the plastic trim a higher-end feel. Ford also provides a nice lineup of standard safety features.
If you want to feel the wind in your hair while driving something a bit more rugged, every model of the Ford Bronco has a removable roof system and removable doors; just don't confuse the Bronco with the Bronco Sport, which is not available as a convertible. The Bronco has a starting MSRP of $40,795 and is a great choice if you enjoy off-roading. The base model, available as a two-door or four-door, has a four-cylinder putting out 300 horsepower. Optional features include a soft-top add-on. Some reviewers find that the Bronco is noisy, especially at highway speeds, and the large cargo door may be frustrating for some. Ford covers both the Mustang and the Bronco with a three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Chevrolet
Another American icon, the Chevrolet Corvette, is currently available in five different core models, with the new race-derived Grand Sport X model coming in fall 2026. This legendary car is currently the only convertible sold by Chevrolet, and it's come a long way since its debut in 1953.
Currently in its eighth generation, the Corvette lineup begins with the 2027 Stingray. Prices start at $80,495 for the convertible 1LT trim, which has a 6.7-liter V8 engine putting out 535 horsepower. The 2027 Corvette Grand Sport is priced at $95,495 for the convertible 1LT, which Chevy says hits "the sweet spot between everyday drivability and track-ready engineering." It also gives drivers 535 horsepower. If that's not enough, buyers can opt for the 2027 Z06, which is the first base model in the lineup to cost more than six figures and puts out 670 horsepower. The 1LZ model starts at $128,395. Both the ZR1 and ZR1X start at over $200,000 and offer blistering performances. The ZR1X even gives drivers all-wheel drive.
Every model is different, but buyers can expect driver-oriented cabins with large digital displays and touchscreens, two-seater layouts, and high-performance tires. Be prepared for low ground clearance and lots of attention in the Target parking lot! Costs over the life of the vehicle, including maintenance and insurance, will also be higher than average.
MINI
MINI is not often associated with speed. Words like compact, British, and cute may be thrown around instead, but these unique vehicles are also known for their agile handling, surprisingly spacious interiors, and transverse engine layout. They still offer a bit of that retro styling outside, but inside these vehicles have all the modern amenities that drivers want.
The 2027 MINI Cooper is offered in three convertible options. The Cooper C Convertible, starting at $34,600, is one of the most affordable options included on the list. The Cooper S Convertible runs buyers $37,900, and the JCW Convertible is $44,600, putting all three of these vehicles below the average price paid for a new vehicle in the U.S. Of course, none of these options are particularly family-friendly, but they are fun!
All three options have a turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out between 156 and 228 horsepower. They get between 26 and 27 mpg in the city and 35 to 37 mpg on the highway. Drivers can keep the top fully open or in sunroof mode, and the available MINI Yours Soft Top Roof has a Z-folding feature. The round headlights are unique and are echoed by a circular infotainment screen inside. MINI provides a decent lineup of standard safety and tech features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Unlike some of the more traditional automakers, MINI also offers a fun array of colors, including Sunny Side Yellow and British Racing Green Metallic.
BMW
If you love the finer things in life, BMW offers one of the most extensive convertible lineups in the U.S., and some models may not be as expensive as you think. The 4 Series Convertible is available in four different versions, starting with the 430i Convertible with an MSRP of $61,300. There are three other convertibles in the 4 Series, including the 430i xDrive Convertible, the M440i Convertible, and the M440i xDrive Convertible, ranging in price from about $63,000 to $77,000. This series offers the luxury and refinement customers expect from BMW. Every convertible has a tailored soft top that can be raised or lowered in about 10 seconds while you're driving, up to speeds of 30 mph. These panels are also reinforced to protect against road noise and the cold.
If you want something even more luxurious and fast, the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible, priced at $98,600, offers 523 horsepower along with a variety of high-end and performance-driven interior options. This option also has the M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine that can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
Finally, the limited edition Z4 roadster is still available but is about to be discontinued. This convertible offers a 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine and seats only two. The interior is comfortable and spacious, and it's available only in striking black with red accents. BMW does not advertise a price for the limited edition model online, so contact your local dealership for more information.
Methodology
Convertibles are steadily losing popularity in the U.S., so we sought to include brands that truly have a passion and a history with these open-air machines. The Ford Mustang, for example, is an icon, and is also an affordable option for many drivers. The Chevrolet Corvette is another famed example but is significantly more expensive. BMW made the list due to its extensive lineup, and MINI also offers a nice array of choices that may fly under the radar for many consumers. Of course, other brands beyond these four also sell convertible options, so if you're in the market, determine a budget first and then do your research!