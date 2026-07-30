Chevy's 2027 Corvette Grand Sport X Is A Budget Beast (Just Skip This One Option)

Ever since the eighth generation of Chevrolet Corvette switched to a mid-engined layout, the nonstop onslaught of ever more powerful variants keeps on a-coming. First the track-focused Z06, then the hybridized E-Ray with all-wheel-drive traction, then the ZR1 scorcher that bolted on a pair of twin-turbos and eclipsed the four-figure horsepower mark. Finally, the ZR1X landed as a legit hypercar killer at (relative) budget basement prices.

But Chevy never forgot the base C8, either, and for 2027 a bigger and badder V8 arrives to the lineup as well. Now displacing 6.7 liters, up from 6.2 for the original Stingray, the beefy V8 pumps out 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque, up from 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft (or 495 and 470 respectively with an optional factory exhaust setup). Of course, that powerplant needs to proliferate through the lineup, so the engine announcement came alongside the debut of a highly anticipated Grand Sport model, along with the hybridized Grand Sport X that drops any E-Ray references.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

While most Grand Sport reviews dropped last week, ahead of the official embargo Chevy loaned me one of the very first Grand Sport X cars—quite literally bearing VIN number 001, though there things get confusing—to drive around at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June. And even if I sorely missed all 1,250 horsepower of the ZR1X that absolutely demolished the production car record at Pikes Peak this year, the new C8 certainly proved capable on the high elevations of Colorado.