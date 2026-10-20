BMW Made The 2027 7 Series Even Better, And I Know Which I'd Buy

A full-size luxury sedan was once the last word in automotive status symbols. There's a reason they look so good parked next to private jets in advertisements and Instagram posts. Then full-size luxury SUVs arrived and, as SUVs have done with every other rung of the automotive social ladder, initiated a hostile takeover.

So like a landmark fine-dining restaurant that's no longer garnering as many five-star ratings as it once did, the BMW 7 Series is getting some renovations and adding new items to the menu. The process began a few years ago, when the seventh-generation 7 Series (this auspicious generation is known as the G70 to BMW fans) debuted as a 2023 model. It featured unorthodox styling that thankfully hasn't been repeated on other BMW models, and lavish tech that made it like a mini CES on wheels.

It turns out that this car was an unfinished project. For 2027, the 7 Series and its electric i7 counterpart get a thorough midcycle refresh that includes new styling, BMW's latest infotainment tech, and, for the i7, new battery cells and motors from the Neue Klasse EVs. It's much more extensive than the typical BMW refresh, what the automaker calls a "Life Cycle Impulse" (LCI). And it helps bring the current-generation 7 Series and i7 into focus.